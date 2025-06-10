Central Florida Business Expo Announces 2025 Date and Location

Lakeland, FL , June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Lakeland is proud to once again host the Central Florida Business Expo, returning to the RP Funding Center on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.





This highly anticipated event builds on the unprecedented success of the 2024 Expo, which drew over 850 attendees, 79 exhibitors, 29 sponsors, and 24 business resource partners, making it a landmark moment for Central Florida’s business community.

The 2025 Expo is designed for entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, nonprofit professionals, and anyone committed to growing and advancing their business. With an expanded exhibit hall, thought-provoking sessions, and more opportunities for high-impact networking, the event aims to provide real tools for real results.

The 2025 Central Florida Business Expo will feature:

Dynamic keynote speakers Brian & Gabrielle Bosché, bestselling authors and founders of The Purpose Company, sharing insights on purpose-driven leadership and organizational culture

Exclusive Fireside Chat conversations with influential CEOs and executives from across Central Florida, exploring how purpose fuels innovation and long-term success

Targeted breakout sessions designed to equip entrepreneurs, business owners, and nonprofit leaders with actionable strategies for growth, marketing, and leadership

An expansive exhibit hall featuring 100+ local businesses, startups, and service providers offering solutions, tools, and connections to help attendees thrive

Elevated VIP experiences, including a private networking lounge, intimate breakout sessions with national speakers, and premium perks like a professional headshot, book signing, and curated receptions

“The 2024 Expo was a catalytic moment for business leaders across the region,” said Chrissanne Long, Expo Organizer. “In 2025, we’re expanding the opportunity—more partners, more purpose, and more practical solutions for the businesses driving our economy. The companies shaping the future of the I-4 Corridor are rooted right here in the heart of Florida, and we’re proud to see this region emerging as a leader in innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development.”

Shawn Sherrouse, City Manager of Lakeland, echoed the importance of the event.

“The City of Lakeland is proud to support the return of the Central Florida Business Expo in its second year,” Sherrouse said. “This event represents a strong partnership between the public and private sectors, and reflects our shared commitment to fostering economic opportunity throughout the region. The success of the inaugural Expo affirmed the value of bringing the business community together, and we look forward to continuing that momentum in 2025.”

This year’s event will feature Troy C. Smith as the Expo Host and Emcee. Smith will introduce all speakers and lead an inspirational activity to kick off the day.

“Last year’s Expo was electric—and this year, we’re taking it up a notch,” said Smith. “I’m honored to be invited to host the Expo this year! It’s my pleasure to help keep the energy high and make sure everyone walks away not just inspired, but activated. 2025 is going to be unforgettable.”

The Central Florida Business Expo is ideal for:

Aspiring and active entrepreneurs

Small and mid-sized business owners

Executives and corporate professionals

Nonprofit directors and community builders

Anyone looking to connect, collaborate, and grow in today’s ever-evolving economy

Tickets for the event will go on sale soon.

There are still exhibitor booths and sponsorship opportunities. For exhibitor and sponsorship details, visit https://cflbe.com/exhibitors-sponsors/.





