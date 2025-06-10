INIU Launches Three New Charging Products in North America, Available Exclusively at Best Buy

Los Angeles, CA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



INIU , a global leader in portable power solutions, has launched an exclusive lineup of charging accessories now available at Best Buy —online and in select North American stores. This expanded collaboration highlights INIU’s commitment to delivering high-performance, intelligently engineered products to today’s tech-savvy consumers seeking fast, reliable, and compact charging solutions.

With over 40 million users across 174 countries, INIU is known for pioneering technologies like TinyCell™ for maximum battery density and HyperStack™ architecture for optimized power management and thermal performance. Recognized with prestigious accolades including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, and CES Innovation Award, INIU continues to raise the bar in the charging category through user-focused innovation.

Now available exclusively at Best Buy:

Leopard Charger 65W + Leopard Cable 100W: This compact GaN-powered charger is 50% smaller than standard 65W units, offering fast, dual-device charging. Bundled with a 100W USB-C FLYWEAVE cable built with an Emarker chip and 45,000-bend lifespan—ideal for high-demand devices like the MacBook Pro.

Leopard Cable 60W (3-Pack): Offered in two versatile length combinations (0.5m + 1m + 2m or 2m + 2m + 1m), these premium cables are engineered for fast charging, long-lasting durability, and a wide range of charging setups, whether at home, at work, or on the go.

Pocket Power 20K: A compact 20,000mAh power bank that delivers up to four full phone charges. Featuring TinyCell™ technology, built-in USB-C cable, and 22.5W PD fast charging, it can power three devices simultaneously—perfect for travel and daily carry.

These products exemplify INIU’s mission to make high-performance charging more accessible through sleek, functional design and top-tier engineering.

Media Contact:

Mauricio Magallon

Email: mauricio@iniushop.com