Porsche Experience Centre Toronto 911 GT3 RS being auctioned for charity through RM Sotheby’s

Auction for the bespoke Porsche Experience Centre Toronto 911 GT3 RS begins today

One-of-one sports car premiered at the 2024 Canadian International Auto Show

Closed-bid charity auction to end on Canada Day



TORONTO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL), importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, announced that ahead of the opening of its Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Toronto on June 18, a special 911 GT3 RS is being auctioned off through RM Sotheby’s.

The RM Sotheby’s sealed bidding platform is going live at the new brand destination’s grand opening event this evening. The auction of this truly Canadian vehicle will fittingly conclude on July 1. The winning bidder will have the opportunity to contribute to an important cause as a portion of the proceeds is set to be donated to Campfire Circle. Through its in-hospital and overnight camp programs, this Ontario-based charity brings joy and laughter to kids with serious illness and their families.

"Much like the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto itself, this special vehicle was the realization of a dream," said Trevor Arthur, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We are delighted at the potential that this vehicle has to fascinate and make its mark well beyond its new owner.”

To commemorate the opening of Porsche Experience Centre Toronto, Porsche Cars Canada commissioned a unique 911 GT3 RS inspiration vehicle. Built in partnership between Porsche Cars Canada and the Porsche Sonderwunsch (special request) team in Germany, renowned designer Grant Larson led the design of this car to show just what’s possible through this Porsche personalization program.

This highly bespoke GT3 RS with Weissach Package was shown for the first time at the 2024 Canadian International Auto Show. It shows its motorsport lineage with a fully painted red and white Canadian livery, with the colour proportions of the flag. The interior features a custom “pepita” fabric created specifically for this project. Throughout this vehicle, unique elements pay tribute and celebrate the great achievement that is Porsche Experience Centre Toronto. Under the front hood appears the cowl cover which has been personally signed in Germany by Grant Larson, GT product line director Andreas Preuninger, as well as Boris Apenbrink, the head of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The car features its own bespoke Chronograph 911 GT3 RS timepiece. A special 1:18 scale model of the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto GT3 RS is also included in the auction lot.

Bids for this customized, one-of-one Porsche sports car will be accepted until 3 pm ET on July 1, 2025.

Potential buyers can register for this charity auction here.

Please visit PorscheExperience.ca/Centre for more information about the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto. The booking portal is available to reserve sessions starting on June 18.

