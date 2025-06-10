Mining for Everyone: HashJ Unveils CloudMining™ with $500 Sign-Up Bonus and Fixed Returns

New York, NY, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sign-up bonus of US $500, fixed daily returns, and zero maintenance fees make cloud mining more accessible than ever

HashJ, a global leader in digital-asset infrastructure, today announced the public launch of CloudMining™, a next-generation cloud-mining platform engineered to satisfy the surging appetite of retail and institutional investors for transparent, easy-entry crypto-yield opportunities. Designed for both first-time investors and seasoned enthusiasts, CloudMining™ enables users to earn Bitcoin (BTC),

Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and other leading assets in minutes—without purchasing ASIC miners or worrying about soaring energy prices.

“Mining is the heart of every blockchain, but upfront costs and complexity keep too many people out. With the best cloud mining platforms, a smartphone, $100, and a few clicks, you can start collecting daily crypto rewards in a sustainable and transparent way.”





Key Features & Advantages

Instant $500 Welcome – New users receive a $500 bonus when they sign up, and get a $2 risk-free starter contract every day.

Flexible, Fixed-Return Contracts — Packages start at US $100 for a two-day trial and scale to enterprise-grade plans exceeding US $10,000. Each contract specifies clear daily payouts and total profit at maturity.

Zero Hidden Fees — No setup, maintenance, or electricity What investors see at checkout is what they earn—period.

Multi-Asset Support — Fund and withdraw with BTC, ETH, USDT (ERC-20 & TRC-20), LTC, XRP, SOL, BCH, USDC and more.

Lucrative Referral Program — Participants can unlock up to US $50,000 in bonuses by inviting friends, family, and followers.

24/7 Reliability – Contracts run with 100% uptime, powered by renewable energy mining farms located around the world and supported by a 24/7 multilingual team to build the best cloud mining

















Explore additional live contracts at HASHJ.Sign-up bonus of US $500 How It Works

Sign Up — Create an account, claim your $500 bonus; join the best cloud mining platform. Select a Contract — Choose the plan that matches your budget and Earn Automatically — Watch daily payouts accrue in your dashboard and withdraw anytime.

“Our mission is simple: turn the complexity of proof-of-work mining into a single subscription—so that anyone, anywhere, can earn a stake in the future of finance. With CloudMining™, passive crypto income is just one click away.”





About HashJ cloudmining

HashJ is a leading cloud mining platform for large-scale ecological blockchain infrastructure. The company operates more than 100 renewable energy mining sites in 96 countries, manages 28.3 EH/s of computing power and 566 MW of hosting capacity, and plans to reach 1 GW by the end of 2026. Its flagship platform

CloudMining™ provides a one-stop cloud mining service and is trusted by 2.8 million users worldwide.

Media & Investor Contacts

HashJ Corporate Communications Website: https://hashj.com

Email: info@hashj.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.