PlushCare Launches Enhanced Online Weight Loss Program to Expand National Access to GLP-1 Prescriptions Through Board-Certified Doctors

PlushCare, a leading virtual healthcare platform, has announced a significant upgrade to its online Weight Loss Program, enabling greater access to GLP-1-based prescription treatments such as semaglutide through board-certified physicians. This development marks a critical milestone in the company’s mission to provide affordable, clinically supervised weight management across the United States.

Accessible at https://plushcare.com/weight-loss/, the updated platform streamlines the process for eligible adults to consult with licensed physicians, receive lab work if necessary, and access customized treatment plans—all from the comfort of their homes.

“We’re committed to making evidence-based weight loss solutions more accessible through modern telehealth,” said a PlushCare spokesperson. “Our program is designed to connect people with experienced doctors who can evaluate eligibility for medications like GLP-1s and deliver a personalized plan that fits their health goals.”

Expanded Features for 2025

The revamped Weight Loss Program now includes:

Nationwide Access to medical providers via secure telehealth appointments

Eligibility Evaluation for FDA-approved medications, including semaglutide

Personalized Plans tailored to each user's metabolic profile

Optional Lab Testing with integrated results for precision treatment

Transparent Pricing with no insurance required

The platform is optimized for mobile and desktop users, offering a seamless experience from appointment scheduling to prescription delivery.

Addressing a Growing National Health Concern

According to the CDC, over 40% of U.S. adults struggle with obesity, with rising demand for effective clinical support. PlushCare’s integrated virtual care model delivers a scalable solution that removes traditional geographic and scheduling barriers.

Patients can typically get started in under 15 minutes by completing an intake form and booking a same-day appointment with a licensed doctor. If clinically appropriate, a prescription is sent to their preferred pharmacy.

About PlushCare

PlushCare is a virtual primary care and mental health platform that connects patients with top U.S. medical professionals through its secure telehealth platform. With a commitment to quality care, convenience, and evidence-based treatment, PlushCare is redefining access to modern healthcare.

For more information, visit https://plushcare.com.

