NuggMD Now Serves All Eligible Medical Cannabis Patients Nationwide via Secure Telehealth Platform

Los Angeles, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NuggMD, the nation’s leading medical marijuana telehealth platform, is proud to announce that it now provides secure access to medical cannabis evaluations in every state where telemedicine is legally permitted for medical marijuana recommendations. This milestone solidifies NuggMD’s position as the most accessible and trusted telehealth solution for patients seeking legal, medical cannabis care across the United States.

The expansion comes at a time when patients nationwide are seeking alternative wellness solutions, and state regulations are increasingly embracing the role of telemedicine in expanding healthcare access. NuggMD now serves patients in over 25 states, offering HIPAA-compliant virtual consultations with licensed medical professionals 7 days a week.

“Millions of Americans still face unnecessary barriers to medical cannabis access,” said a spokesperson for NuggMD. “With our national expansion, we’re helping to break down those barriers by delivering fast, safe, and fully compliant telehealth services to qualified patients no matter where they live.”

Serving Over 1 Million Patients – With Compassion and Convenience

Since its launch in 2016, NuggMD has facilitated over 1 million medical cannabis evaluations, making it the most widely used and patient-trusted telemedicine platform in the space. By providing instant access to state-licensed healthcare providers, NuggMD eliminates the delays, confusion, and cost burdens often associated with in-person clinics.

Through NuggMD, patients can:

Speak directly with a licensed practitioner via secure video call

Get approved in minutes, often within 15–20 minutes of booking

Receive instant digital documentation (where permitted by law)

Access clear guidance on how to register with their state’s MMJ program

Experience 100% risk-free evaluations – no charge if not approved

Pioneering the Future of Telemedicine in Medical Cannabis

As healthcare continues to evolve toward digital-first models, NuggMD remains at the forefront of legal telehealth services for alternative treatments. The company works directly with certified doctors and state regulators to ensure every evaluation meets strict privacy and medical standards.

“We’re committed to making medical cannabis more accessible, especially for patients with chronic pain, anxiety, PTSD, and other qualifying conditions,” said a company representative. “Our platform is built around compassion, security, and compliance.”

For a complete list of eligible states and to schedule a consultation, visit:

https://www.nuggmd.com

About NuggMD

NuggMD is the nation’s leading telemedicine platform for medical cannabis evaluations, trusted by over 1 million patients since 2016. With a mission to improve access to alternative wellness care, NuggMD offers safe, secure, and state-compliant evaluations from licensed healthcare professionals across the United States.

Contact:

NuggMD

support@nuggmd.com

Phone: (866) 847-7205

https://www.nuggmd.com

Source: NuggMD

Legal Disclaimer:

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical or legal advice. Services are available only in states that allow telehealth for medical cannabis evaluations. Patients must meet eligibility requirements set forth by their respective state programs. Always consult a licensed healthcare provider before beginning any treatment plan.