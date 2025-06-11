ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster Website Updated to Highlight Daily Supplement for Metabolic Health

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ColonBroom, a U.S.-based wellness brand, has announced a new update to its official website to highlight the launch of ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster—a daily supplement formulated to support metabolic function, appetite regulation, and overall weight wellness. Now available across the United States, the product offers a natural, lifestyle-friendly solution backed by science-supported ingredients.

According to the official product website (www.getcolonbroom.com), ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster is designed to work alongside the body’s internal systems by promoting satiety, curbing cravings, and supporting blood sugar balance. The formula targets key wellness goals like reducing excess visceral fat and helping users manage weight more effectively without relying on restrictive diets or intense routines.

“ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster reflects our mission to simplify wellness with natural tools that align with modern lifestyles,” said a company spokesperson. “This formula is designed with purpose—combining evidence-backed ingredients for those seeking real metabolic support.”

The formulation includes Berberine, Chromium Picolinate, 5-HTP, Saffron Extract, and Bupleurum Root Extract—ingredients selected for their known roles in supporting GLP-1 activity, blood sugar balance, mood regulation, and fat metabolism. ColonBroom confirms that all supplements are manufactured in facilities that adhere to rigorous quality and safety protocols.

The brand offers a satisfaction guarantee for new customers and invites visitors to explore ingredient insights, customer FAQs, and personalized quiz recommendations directly on the website.

About ColonBroom

ColonBroom is a San Francisco-based wellness brand dedicated to creating clean, effective, and easy-to-use daily supplements. With a focus on transparency and science-backed simplicity, ColonBroom empowers adults to take proactive steps toward digestive and metabolic wellness.

Product and Contact Information

Brand: ColonBroom

Website: https://getcolonbroom.com/glp-1

Email: hello@colonbroom.com

Phone (Order Support): 1-888-505-0855

Mailing Address: 505 Montgomery Street, 10th & 11th Floors, San Francisco, California, 94111, USA

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results may vary. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any new dietary supplement.