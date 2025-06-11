DMC GLOBAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DMC Global Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against DMC Global on December 6, 2024 with a Class Period from May 3, 2024 through November 4, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of DMC Global have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the goodwill associated with Acadia products was overstated due to the adverse events and circumstances affecting that reporting segment; (ii) DMC Global's materially inadequate internal systems and processes were adversely affecting its operations; (iii) the Company's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; (iv) as a result, defendants misrepresented DMC Global's operations and financial results; and/or (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

If you are a long-term stockholder of DMC Global, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

