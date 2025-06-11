BAKKT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Bakkt Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Bakkt on April 2, 2025 with a Class Period from March 25, 2024 through March 17, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Bakkt have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misrepresented the stability and/or diversity of its crypto services revenue; (2) failed to disclose Bakkt’s Crypto services revenue was substantially dependent on a single contract with Webull; (3) misrepresented its ability to maintain key client relationships. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

