Telescope Innovations’ Directors Establish Private Debt Instrument to Accelerate Development of Self-Driving Labs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telescope Innovations Corp. (“Telescope Innovations”, “Telescope”, or the “Company”) (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE:4JU) is a leader in intelligent automation platforms for accelerating chemical process development. The Company announces that it has entered into a secured loan facility with a group of lenders which includes Jason Hein and Henry Dubina, pursuant to which the Company has received a loan (the “Loan”) in the amount of CAD $1,200,000 to support operational activities. The Loan bears interest at a rate of 6.95% per annum and matures on June 1, 2026. Each of Messrs. Hein and Dubina are directors of the Company and are related parties of the Company pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). As a result, the portion of the Loan provided by Messrs. Hein and Dubina, which totals CAD $600,000, constitutes a “related party transaction”. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) respectively, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Loan exceeds 25.0% of the Company’s market capitalization.

“This private credit instrument demonstrates the commitment and continued enthusiasm of our founder, board and executive management to accelerate the development of the Company’s Self Driving Laboratory (“SDL”) platforms. We are on the verge of introducing our break-through technology platform to address this completely underserved, rapidly growing market opportunity,” commented Henry Dubina, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telescope.

Dr. Jason Hein, Founder and CTO, said, “Our SDL pairs robotics with real-time chemistry analytics and machine-learning-guided experimental loops. The system sets up reactions, measures kinetics on the fly, and decides on the next experiment without researcher slowdown — exactly the automation, data connectivity, and AI foundations that are still lacking as global pharma companies race to modernize their labs. We are accelerating our SDL development efforts precisely when most big-pharma labs are budgeting multi-million dollar upgrades. By acting now, we are positioning Telescope at the forefront of this industry shift.”

The Company paused the previously announced non-brokered private placement equity financing (February 4th, 2025) due to tariff uncertainty and public market volatility. Currently, private credit offered the optimum flexibility to the Company than traditional commercial credit due to better terms, repayment schedules, covenants, and collateral requirements. As conditions improve, the Company may seek future equity financing as and when the Company needs.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

