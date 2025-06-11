Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results and Operational Progress on June 17, 2025

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, June 11, 2025 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company developing small molecule medicines for inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, with a primary focus on kidney diseases, today announced that it will publish its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast open to the public.



Conference call details

Date: June 17, 2025

Time: 3:00 pm CEST / 9:00 am EDT



The conference call will be available via phone and webcast.

The live audio webcast of the call will be available on Vivoryon´s website at: https://www.vivoryon.com/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/



To join the conference call via phone, participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call via the following website:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2bf13b52bb70430396e12c44801813ac



It is suggested participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid any delays in attendance.

###

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic disorders of the kidney. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to improve patient outcomes by changing the course of severe diseases through modulating the activity and stability of pathologically relevant proteins. Vivoryon’s most advanced program, varoglutamstat, a proprietary, first-in-class orally available QPCT/L inhibitor, is being evaluated to treat diabetic kidney disease. www.vivoryon.com



Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the “Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company’s products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company’s products may be available. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company’s results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company’s future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication

Email: IR@vivoryon.com



LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Tel: +41 78 680 05 38

Email: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com



Media Contact

Trophic Communications

Valeria Fisher or Verena Schossmann

Tel: +49 175 8041816 / +49 151 219 412 77

Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu



Attachment