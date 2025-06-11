Ivry-sur-Seine, France, June 11, 2025 – 7:30AM

Fnac Darty implements a share buyback program

Fnac Darty has announced the implementation of a share buyback program for a total of 600,000 shares as part of the share buyback program authorised at the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 28, 2025.

A first buyback mandate has been granted to investment services provider NATIXIS for a maximum amount of €5 million.

This initiative follows on from the Board of Directors’ decision to allow share buyback in the proportion necessary to offset the dilution caused by the vesting of free shares allocated to the Group’s employees and Corporate Officers.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Domitille Vielle — Head of Investor Relations — domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com — +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot — Investor Relations Manager — laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com — +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS

Bénédicte Debusschere – Head of Media Relations and Influence – benedicte.debusschere@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 48 56 70 71

Attachment