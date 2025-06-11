Company Announcement

11 June 2025

Announcement No. 18

NKT A/S concludes share buyback programme



On 21 May 2025, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees and employee share programme, as informed in Company Announcement no. 17 of 21 May 2025.

This share buyback programme has now been concluded.

The share buyback programme was executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Between 22 May 2025 and 10 June 2025, NKT A/S has bought back 268,949 shares for a total amount of DKK 146.1m (EUR 19.6m).

Trading days Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount in DKK 22 May 2025 37,000 519.09 19,206,344.80 23 May 2025 37,000 533.13 19,725,791.50 26 May 2025 28,613 545.00 15,594,022.05 27 May 2025 41,000 564.82 23,157,673.30 28 May 2025 36,387 566.74 20,622,001.13 2 June 2025 20,000 555.72 11,114,314.00 3 June 2025 20,000 525.69 10,513,722.00 4 June 2025 20,000 525.83 10,516,644.00 6 June 2025 20,000 540.20 10,804,064.00 10 June 2025 8,949 542.06 4,850,923.58

Following the transactions stated above, NKT A/S owns a total of 269,594 treasury shares corresponding to 0.50% of the total share capital.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

