Company Announcement
11 June 2025
Announcement No. 18
NKT A/S concludes share buyback programme
On 21 May 2025, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees and employee share programme, as informed in Company Announcement no. 17 of 21 May 2025.
This share buyback programme has now been concluded.
The share buyback programme was executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Between 22 May 2025 and 10 June 2025, NKT A/S has bought back 268,949 shares for a total amount of DKK 146.1m (EUR 19.6m).
|Trading days
|Number of shares bought back
|Average transaction price
|Amount in DKK
|22 May 2025
|37,000
|519.09
|19,206,344.80
|23 May 2025
|37,000
|533.13
|19,725,791.50
|26 May 2025
|28,613
|545.00
|15,594,022.05
|27 May 2025
|41,000
|564.82
|23,157,673.30
|28 May 2025
|36,387
|566.74
|20,622,001.13
|2 June 2025
|20,000
|555.72
|11,114,314.00
|3 June 2025
|20,000
|525.69
|10,513,722.00
|4 June 2025
|20,000
|525.83
|10,516,644.00
|6 June 2025
|20,000
|540.20
|10,804,064.00
|10 June 2025
|8,949
|542.06
|4,850,923.58
Following the transactions stated above, NKT A/S owns a total of 269,594 treasury shares corresponding to 0.50% of the total share capital.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com
Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com
