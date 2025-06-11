FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

AGM STATEMENT

11 JUNE 2025

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10 June 2025 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 315,317,284 Ordinary Shares, representing 3% of the issued share capital as at 10 June 2025. The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (%) Votes at Discretion (%) Votes Against (%) Votes Withheld (%) 1 90.94 8.00 1.06 0.03 2 85.71 8.62 5.67 2.20 3 84.47 8.53 7.00 1.95 4 88.57 8.74 2.69 1.83 5 88.36 8.59 3.05 1.87 6 89.81 8.74 1.45 1.77 7 88.49 8.73 2.78 2.53 8 86.33 8.55 5.12 4.72 9 89.87 6.65 3.48 0.58 10 84.03 7.00 8.97 5.51 11 80.84 7.19 11.97 3.92

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2R and 6.4.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181