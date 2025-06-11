AB Artea bankas own shares acquisition programme completed

On 10 June, 2025 AB Artea bankas (the Bank) has completed its own share (ISIN code LT0000102253) buy-back programme on the regulated market, which was carried out from 5 May, 2025. During this period, the Bank acquired 2,540,000 treasury shares, i.e. 96 % of the maximum number of shares within the limit set at the time of the programme's expiry, for a total amount of EUR 2,225,741.28, at an average price of EUR 0.876 per share.

This buyback program, the purpose of which is to reduce the Bank's capital, was approved by the Management Board of Artea Bank on April 30, 2025, implementing the decision of the Bank's ordinary general meeting of shareholders of March 31, 2025.

Share buy-back was implemented under authorisation from the European Central Bank (ECB) on 15 August, 2024 to buy back up to 13,745,114 of its own shares.

"We have successfully completed our share buyback program under ECB authorization granted last year. We plan to continue buying back our own shares, as this is part of our commitment to create greater value for our shareholders," says Tomas Varenbergas, Board Member, Head of Investment Management Division of Artea Bank.

Separately the Bank submitted a request to ECB on April 9, 2025 for permission to acquire 4.5 million of its own shares and plans to allocate up to 5% of 2024 profit for the buy back of own shares in total. The Bank will inform in a separate announcement once the authorisation from the ECB will be granted.