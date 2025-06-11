TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 08.2025

11.06.2025

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Management changes

TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces that CFO, Torben Børsting has decided to leave TRESU to pursue other opportunities outside TRESU.

Torben Børsting will have his last day with TRESU August 31st, 2025.

The process of searching for a new CFO has been initiated and is well underway.

Further questions can be directed to:

Stephan Plenz, CEO, Phone +45 2194 5480, mail: spl@tresu.com

Jean March Lechene, Chairman of the board, Phone: +33 6 7998 0950

Stephan plenz

CEO, TRESU