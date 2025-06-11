TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 08.2025
11.06.2025
TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Management changes
TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces that CFO, Torben Børsting has decided to leave TRESU to pursue other opportunities outside TRESU.
Torben Børsting will have his last day with TRESU August 31st, 2025.
The process of searching for a new CFO has been initiated and is well underway.
Further questions can be directed to:
Stephan Plenz, CEO, Phone +45 2194 5480, mail: spl@tresu.com
Jean March Lechene, Chairman of the board, Phone: +33 6 7998 0950
Stephan plenz
CEO, TRESU