Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2030: Emerging Markets and Opportunities

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type, End-use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal protective equipment (PPE) market is on track to grow from USD 56.64 billion in 2024 to USD 77.66 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.49%. The increasing stringency of safety regulations and a heightened emphasis on worker well-being are accelerating market growth.

Adoption is further fueled by regulatory compliance with OSHA, ISO, and regional safety standards. Technological advancements in PPE are enhancing performance and sustainability, propelling market expansion alongside worldwide industrialization.

Protective Clothing Segment Growth

In 2024, protective clothing represented the second-largest market segment within the PPE industry. Its growth is attributed to superior performance in demanding environments, with significant applications in sectors requiring flame-resistant, chemical-protective, or high-visibility apparel. The robust demand across manufacturing, healthcare, and oil & gas underpins a shift toward high-performance PPE solutions. Despite the dominance of hand & arm protection, protective clothing is rapidly gaining traction, bolstered by infrastructure development and safety awareness.

Oil & Gas Industry Demand

By value, the oil & gas sector ranked as the third-largest end-use industry for PPE in 2024. The need for comprehensive safety gear in exploration, drilling, refining, and transport operations underpins this ranking. High-risk operations necessitate protective clothing, respiratory gear, and face masks, fostering sustained PPE demand supported by ongoing industrial investments.

Regional Market Dynamics

Europe was the second-largest market region for PPE in 2024, driven by a strong industrial base and rigorous safety standards across key industries. The region's focus on risk management prompted the adoption of advanced PPE, particularly in Germany, France, and the UK. Although Western Europe faces market saturation, Europe's overall market value remains second, trailing North America but surpassing Asia Pacific.

Research Coverage

This market report offers segmentation based on type, end-use industry, and geographic region, complete with value estimations across these parameters. Analytical insights into key players provide context on business strategies and market positioning within the PPE domain.

The report profiles key market players, including Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Ansell Limited (Australia), MSA Safety Incorporated (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Delta Plus Group (France), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Radians, Inc. (US), and Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (US).

Key Report Insights:

Market Penetration: Insights into PPE offerings by major market players.

Analysis of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities: Evaluating workplace safety awareness, regulatory frameworks, and emerging economy dynamics impacting market growth.

Product Development/Innovation: Exploration of new technologies, R&D endeavors, and product launches.

Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and opportunities in PPE.

Market Diversification: Insights on new products, untapped regional markets, and recent industry advancements.

Competitive Assessment: Detailed examination of strategies, product portfolios, and capabilities of leading market entities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 277 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $56.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $77.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Awareness About Importance of Workplace Safety Stringent Regulations in Developed Countries Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa



Restraints

Increased Automation in End-use Industries Lack of Awareness in Developing Countries



Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies Development of New Materials and Technologies



Challenges

Need for Increased Comfort and Multi-Functionality



Companies Profiled

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

3M Company

Ansell Limited

MSA Safety Incorporated

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Sioen Industries Nv

Radians, Inc.

Delta Plus Group

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

Moldex-Metric

Klein Tools, Inc.

Mallcom India Limited

National Safety Apparel

Uvex Group

Gateway Safety

Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.

Lindstrom Group

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Avon Technologies PLC

Polison Corporation

Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Cofra S.R.L.

JSP Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txiiql

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment