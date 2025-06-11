Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2030: Emerging Markets and Opportunities

Europe ranks second in PPE market value, driven by robust industries and stringent standards. Key players include Honeywell, 3M, and DuPont. The report offers insights into market drivers, technology innovations, and competitive strategies.

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type, End-use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal protective equipment (PPE) market is on track to grow from USD 56.64 billion in 2024 to USD 77.66 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.49%. The increasing stringency of safety regulations and a heightened emphasis on worker well-being are accelerating market growth.

Adoption is further fueled by regulatory compliance with OSHA, ISO, and regional safety standards. Technological advancements in PPE are enhancing performance and sustainability, propelling market expansion alongside worldwide industrialization.

Protective Clothing Segment Growth

In 2024, protective clothing represented the second-largest market segment within the PPE industry. Its growth is attributed to superior performance in demanding environments, with significant applications in sectors requiring flame-resistant, chemical-protective, or high-visibility apparel. The robust demand across manufacturing, healthcare, and oil & gas underpins a shift toward high-performance PPE solutions. Despite the dominance of hand & arm protection, protective clothing is rapidly gaining traction, bolstered by infrastructure development and safety awareness.

Oil & Gas Industry Demand

By value, the oil & gas sector ranked as the third-largest end-use industry for PPE in 2024. The need for comprehensive safety gear in exploration, drilling, refining, and transport operations underpins this ranking. High-risk operations necessitate protective clothing, respiratory gear, and face masks, fostering sustained PPE demand supported by ongoing industrial investments.

Regional Market Dynamics

Europe was the second-largest market region for PPE in 2024, driven by a strong industrial base and rigorous safety standards across key industries. The region's focus on risk management prompted the adoption of advanced PPE, particularly in Germany, France, and the UK. Although Western Europe faces market saturation, Europe's overall market value remains second, trailing North America but surpassing Asia Pacific.

Research Coverage

This market report offers segmentation based on type, end-use industry, and geographic region, complete with value estimations across these parameters. Analytical insights into key players provide context on business strategies and market positioning within the PPE domain.

The report profiles key market players, including Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Ansell Limited (Australia), MSA Safety Incorporated (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Delta Plus Group (France), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Radians, Inc. (US), and Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (US).

Key Report Insights:

  • Market Penetration: Insights into PPE offerings by major market players.
  • Analysis of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities: Evaluating workplace safety awareness, regulatory frameworks, and emerging economy dynamics impacting market growth.
  • Product Development/Innovation: Exploration of new technologies, R&D endeavors, and product launches.
  • Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets and opportunities in PPE.
  • Market Diversification: Insights on new products, untapped regional markets, and recent industry advancements.
  • Competitive Assessment: Detailed examination of strategies, product portfolios, and capabilities of leading market entities.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages277
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$56.64 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$77.66 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

    • Rising Awareness About Importance of Workplace Safety
    • Stringent Regulations in Developed Countries
    • Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

  • Restraints

    • Increased Automation in End-use Industries
    • Lack of Awareness in Developing Countries

  • Opportunities

    • Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies
    • Development of New Materials and Technologies

  • Challenges

    • Need for Increased Comfort and Multi-Functionality

Companies Profiled

  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • 3M Company
  • Ansell Limited
  • MSA Safety Incorporated
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
  • Sioen Industries Nv
  • Radians, Inc.
  • Delta Plus Group
  • Protective Industrial Products, Inc.
  • Moldex-Metric
  • Klein Tools, Inc.
  • Mallcom India Limited
  • National Safety Apparel
  • Uvex Group
  • Gateway Safety
  • Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.
  • Lindstrom Group
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Avon Technologies PLC
  • Polison Corporation
  • Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co. Ltd.
  • Cofra S.R.L.
  • JSP Ltd.

