Argentina Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029: Fintech and Regulatory Support Fuel Growth, Regulatory Efforts Propel Argentina Towards a Cashless Economy

The prepaid card and digital wallet market in Argentina is expected to grow by 16.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 9.84 billion in 2025.



The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 20.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$ 8.43 billion to approximately US$ 16.55 billion.





The prepaid card market in Argentina is undergoing significant transformation, supported by the rapid expansion of digital payment platforms, fintech-driven financial solutions, and regulatory efforts promoting cashless transactions. The increasing adoption of instant payment systems, such as Pix through Mercado Pago, reflects a broader shift towards digital finance, catering to both domestic users and international visitors. Meanwhile, fintech companies such as Uala are addressing financial inclusion challenges by providing prepaid card solutions to unbanked and underbanked populations, further driving market growth.



Over the next two to four years, the prepaid card sector is expected to become a more integral part of Argentina's financial system. Continued fintech investment, growing e-commerce activity, and government-backed initiatives will encourage wider consumer and business adoption of prepaid solutions. As regulatory frameworks evolve to enhance transparency and security, prepaid cards will be critical in modernizing the country's payment ecosystem, providing users with more efficient and accessible financial tools.

Prepaid Card Market Analysis

Metrics Assessed: The study examines the prepaid card market through various lenses, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, load value, and the total number of cards in circulation.

Card Types: A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories.

Usage Categories: The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards.

Business Segmentation: Further segmentation is provided based on business size and type, including small-scale businesses, mid-tier businesses, enterprise-level businesses, government entities, and retail consumers.

Sector-Specific Applications: The analysis extends to specific sectors utilizing prepaid cards, including transit and toll payments, healthcare and wellness services, social security and other government benefit programs, fuel purchases, utilities, and more.

Digital Wallet Market Insights

Key Segments: The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments.

Performance Metrics: For each segment, the report evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value, offering a granular view of consumer spending behaviors.

Retail Spend Breakdown: An in-depth analysis is provided for retail spending via digital wallets, covering categories such as food and grocery, health and beauty products, apparel and footwear, books, music and video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas stations, restaurants and bars, toys, kids and baby products, services, and other miscellaneous categories.

Key Players and Market Share

Argentina's prepaid card market is highly competitive, with a mix of traditional banks and fintech companies expanding their offerings. Established players such as Mercado Pago have leveraged their extensive networks to introduce prepaid card solutions, making digital transactions more accessible for consumers. Their integration with e-commerce platforms and digital wallets strengthens their dominance, further embedding prepaid cards into Argentina's payment ecosystem.

Fintech startups such as Uala have emerged as key players, disrupting the market with mobile-first prepaid card solutions. These companies cater to unbanked and underbanked populations by offering accessible financial services without requiring traditional bank accounts. As fintech adoption increases, competition is expected to intensify, pushing banks and startups to innovate and refine their prepaid card offerings.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions have significantly shaped the prepaid card market in Argentina. Mercado Pago's integration of Brazil's Pix payment system highlights the increasing cross-border cooperation in digital payments. This move aims to facilitate seamless transactions for Brazilian tourists in Argentina, reinforcing the role of prepaid cards in international financial transactions.

Fintech companies are also securing substantial investments to scale their operations and expand their prepaid card services. Uala's recent $300 million funding round, backed by major investors such as Allianz X and Alan Howard, demonstrates the strong market confidence in fintech-driven prepaid solutions. These partnerships and financial commitments indicate sustained market growth, with companies focusing on expanding their customer base and service offerings.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Argentina



