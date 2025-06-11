Argentina Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029: Fintech and Regulatory Support Fuel Growth, Regulatory Efforts Propel Argentina Towards a Cashless Economy

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card and digital wallet market in Argentina is expected to grow by 16.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 9.84 billion in 2025.
The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 20.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$ 8.43 billion to approximately US$ 16.55 billion.
The prepaid card market in Argentina is undergoing significant transformation, supported by the rapid expansion of digital payment platforms, fintech-driven financial solutions, and regulatory efforts promoting cashless transactions. The increasing adoption of instant payment systems, such as Pix through Mercado Pago, reflects a broader shift towards digital finance, catering to both domestic users and international visitors. Meanwhile, fintech companies such as Uala are addressing financial inclusion challenges by providing prepaid card solutions to unbanked and underbanked populations, further driving market growth.
Over the next two to four years, the prepaid card sector is expected to become a more integral part of Argentina's financial system. Continued fintech investment, growing e-commerce activity, and government-backed initiatives will encourage wider consumer and business adoption of prepaid solutions. As regulatory frameworks evolve to enhance transparency and security, prepaid cards will be critical in modernizing the country's payment ecosystem, providing users with more efficient and accessible financial tools.
Prepaid Card Market Analysis
- Metrics Assessed: The study examines the prepaid card market through various lenses, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, load value, and the total number of cards in circulation.
- Card Types: A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories.
- Usage Categories: The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards.
- Business Segmentation: Further segmentation is provided based on business size and type, including small-scale businesses, mid-tier businesses, enterprise-level businesses, government entities, and retail consumers.
- Sector-Specific Applications: The analysis extends to specific sectors utilizing prepaid cards, including transit and toll payments, healthcare and wellness services, social security and other government benefit programs, fuel purchases, utilities, and more.
Digital Wallet Market Insights
- Key Segments: The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments.
- Performance Metrics: For each segment, the report evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value, offering a granular view of consumer spending behaviors.
- Retail Spend Breakdown: An in-depth analysis is provided for retail spending via digital wallets, covering categories such as food and grocery, health and beauty products, apparel and footwear, books, music and video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas stations, restaurants and bars, toys, kids and baby products, services, and other miscellaneous categories.
Key Players and Market Share
- Argentina's prepaid card market is highly competitive, with a mix of traditional banks and fintech companies expanding their offerings. Established players such as Mercado Pago have leveraged their extensive networks to introduce prepaid card solutions, making digital transactions more accessible for consumers. Their integration with e-commerce platforms and digital wallets strengthens their dominance, further embedding prepaid cards into Argentina's payment ecosystem.
- Fintech startups such as Uala have emerged as key players, disrupting the market with mobile-first prepaid card solutions. These companies cater to unbanked and underbanked populations by offering accessible financial services without requiring traditional bank accounts. As fintech adoption increases, competition is expected to intensify, pushing banks and startups to innovate and refine their prepaid card offerings.
Recent Launches and Partnerships
- Strategic collaborations and acquisitions have significantly shaped the prepaid card market in Argentina. Mercado Pago's integration of Brazil's Pix payment system highlights the increasing cross-border cooperation in digital payments. This move aims to facilitate seamless transactions for Brazilian tourists in Argentina, reinforcing the role of prepaid cards in international financial transactions.
- Fintech companies are also securing substantial investments to scale their operations and expand their prepaid card services. Uala's recent $300 million funding round, backed by major investors such as Allianz X and Alan Howard, demonstrates the strong market confidence in fintech-driven prepaid solutions. These partnerships and financial commitments indicate sustained market growth, with companies focusing on expanding their customer base and service offerings.
Scope
Argentina Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card vs. Digital Wallet
Argentina Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Market Share Analysis by Key Segments
Argentina Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
- Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Argentina Digital Wallet Retail Spend Dynamics
- Food and Grocery - Transaction Value
- Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value
- Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value
- Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value
- Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value
- Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value
- Gas Stations - Transaction Value
- Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value
- Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value
- Services - Transaction Value
- Others - Transaction Value
Argentina Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Load Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
- Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop
- Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
Argentina Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Argentina Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Argentina Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
- By Age Group
- By Income Group
- By Gender
Argentina Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
- Food and Grocery - Transaction Value
- Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value
- Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value
- Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value
- Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value
- Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value
- Gas Stations - Transaction Value
- Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value
- Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value
- Services - Transaction Value
- Others - Transaction Value
Argentina General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Argentina Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Gift Card
- By Closed Loop Gift Card
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail Consumer Segment
- By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
- Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
- Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Argentina Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Argentina Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
- By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Argentina Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Argentina Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Argentina Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Argentina Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Argentina Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Argentina Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Argentina Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Argentina Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Argentina Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Market Share Analysis by Key Virtual Prepaid Card Categories
Argentina Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size by Key Categories
- General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value
- Gift Card - Transaction Value
- Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card - Transaction Value
- Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value
- Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value
- Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value
- Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value
- Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value
- Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card - Transaction Value
- Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value
- Fuel Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value
- Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|159
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$16.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.9%
|Regions Covered
|Argentina
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc1bu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment