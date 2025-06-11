Saudi Arabia Party Supplies Market Research Report 2025 with Analysis Through 2020-2030 - Social Media Platforms Amplifying Demand for Customized and Themed Party Supplies

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Party Supplies Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Party Supplies Market was valued at USD 136.81 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 213.62 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.76%. This growth is supported by a rising population, evolving social norms, and a surge in celebratory events such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and other personal or community gatherings.

The market is experiencing increased demand for disposable and decorative items, including paper plates, plastic utensils, balloons, banners, and themed tableware, due to their affordability and convenience. Moreover, the growing accessibility of party supplies through both online platforms and physical retail outlets is expanding consumer reach. According to projections by the Saudi Central Bank, per capita income is expected to grow by 3.8% annually from 2023 to 2025, which is likely to enhance spending on discretionary items like party products, fueling further market expansion.

Key Market Driver

Growing Influence of Vision 2030 and the Entertainment Sector Expansion: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative has significantly reshaped the national entertainment and events landscape. In efforts to diversify the economy beyond oil, the government has heavily invested in the development of entertainment infrastructure, including cinemas, festivals, cultural events, and sports. The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has been instrumental in driving this growth, organizing and supporting a wide range of public and private celebrations.

This cultural evolution has sparked increased interest in event hosting, including birthdays, national holidays, corporate events, and family gatherings. As a result, demand for party supplies such as themed decor, costumes, table settings, and party favors has surged. The expansion of festivities beyond major urban areas into smaller towns has broadened the consumer base. International and local brands are capitalizing on these opportunities, expanding their presence and offerings through online stores and physical outlets to cater to rising demand across the Kingdom.

Key Market Challenge

High Product Costs and Limited Affordability: A key challenge in the Saudi Arabia party supplies market is the relatively high cost of quality party products, particularly for customized or premium-themed items. Many high-end party supplies are imported, which increases costs due to shipping fees, tariffs, and currency fluctuations. These expenses are passed on to consumers, affecting affordability - especially for middle- and lower-income households in smaller cities and rural regions.

While consumers in affluent urban centers may absorb higher costs, price sensitivity remains a concern across much of the population. As many events require bulk purchases of decorations, disposables, and accessories, total expenditure can be considerable. This price barrier can limit market growth unless local production increases or cost-effective alternatives become more widely available. Furthermore, the absence of standardized pricing and fluctuating product quality across retail channels can impact consumer satisfaction and long-term purchasing behavior.

Key Market Trend

Rising Demand for Customized and Themed Party Supplies: Customization is a growing trend shaping the Saudi Arabia party supplies market. Consumers, especially millennials and young families, are increasingly favoring themed and personalized event setups for occasions such as birthdays, baby showers, weddings, and graduations. This includes tailored decor, party kits, backdrops, personalized invitations, and matching accessories that create a unique event experience.

Social media platforms are amplifying this trend, with curated event visuals driving aspirations for bespoke celebrations. As a result, local vendors, small-scale decorators, and online platforms are offering pre-designed and made-to-order kits to cater to this rising demand. The integration of cultural elements into modern themes is also becoming popular, blending local traditions with global aesthetics. This personalization trend benefits not only the retail sector but also artisans and small businesses specializing in unique, handcrafted decorations, thereby diversifying market offerings and supporting domestic entrepreneurship.



In this report, the Saudi Arabia Party Supplies Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Saudi Arabia Party Supplies Market, By Type:

Balloons

Banners

Games

Home Decor

Tableware/Disposables

Others

Saudi Arabia Party Supplies Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Saudi Arabia Party Supplies Market, By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Party Supplies Market, By Region:

Western

Northern & Central

Eastern

Southern



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $136.81 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $213.62 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

