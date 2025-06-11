Canada Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Grow by 6.7% to Reach $26.26 Billion this Year - Future Growth Dynamics to 2029

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 11.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$ 24.63 billion to approximately US$ 32.61 billion.







The Canadian prepaid card market is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of open-loop prepaid cards, digital wallet integration, and corporate utilization. As consumer demand for flexible and secure payment options grows, financial institutions and fintech companies are enhancing their offerings to meet evolving preferences. Businesses are also leveraging prepaid solutions to streamline financial management and incentivize employees, further solidifying the role of prepaid cards in the corporate sector.



Looking ahead, competition in the market is expected to intensify as digital payment infrastructure continues to evolve. Integrating prepaid cards with mobile wallets will offer enhanced convenience, while regulatory and technological advancements will drive further innovation. Companies prioritizing strategic partnerships, digital advancements, and regulatory compliance will be best positioned to capitalize on the expanding opportunities within Canada's prepaid card industry.



Rapid Growth in Open-Loop Prepaid Cards

Open-loop prepaid cards, which can be used across multiple merchants and payment networks, are essential to Canada's evolving financial landscape. These cards offer a versatile alternative to traditional banking methods, making them particularly attractive to a wide range of consumers, including those who may not have access to conventional credit or debit cards.

The increasing adoption of digital wallets and contactless payments is a key driver behind this trend. Consumers prioritize convenience and security in their transactions, and prepaid cards provide a flexible, reloadable option that integrates seamlessly with digital payment ecosystems. Additionally, fintech companies and traditional financial institutions are expanding their prepaid card offerings to meet demand, catering to everyday consumers and businesses seeking more efficient financial management solutions.

Over the next two to four years, the growth of open-loop prepaid cards is expected to continue, fueled by advancements in digital payments and a shift toward cashless transactions. As competition intensifies, financial institutions and fintech firms will likely introduce new features such as enhanced security measures, real-time transaction tracking, and cross-border usability. These innovations will further solidify prepaid cards as a mainstream financial tool in Canada's payment ecosystem.

Integration with Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments

Prepaid cards are becoming increasingly integrated with digital wallets and mobile payment platforms in Canada, expanding their functionality and convenience for everyday transactions. Consumers can now link prepaid cards to widely used platforms such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, allowing them to make seamless in-store and online purchases. This integration enhances the overall utility of prepaid cards, making them a viable alternative to traditional credit and debit cards, particularly for those who prefer controlled spending or lack access to conventional banking.

The widespread adoption of smartphones and the rapid growth of contactless payments have been key drivers behind this trend. As consumers shift toward digital-first financial solutions, the ability to store and use prepaid cards through mobile wallets has gained popularity. Retailers and service providers also increasingly support digital payments, reinforcing the demand for prepaid cards that integrate with these platforms.

Over the next two to four years, integrating prepaid cards with mobile payments will deepen, offering consumers more flexible and secure transaction options. Advancements in biometric authentication, tokenization, and real-time transaction tracking will further enhance security and ease of use. As digital wallets evolve, prepaid cards will become increasingly important in Canada's transition to a more cashless and digitally connected financial ecosystem.

Corporate Adoption of Prepaid Solutions

Canadian businesses are increasingly incorporating prepaid cards into their financial operations for employee compensation, expense management, and customer incentive programs. These cards provide a flexible alternative to traditional payment methods, allowing companies to streamline reimbursements, control spending, and enhance reward programs. Many organizations now issue prepaid cards as part of incentive structures, replacing paper-based vouchers and cash bonuses with a more efficient digital solution.

The growing demand for effective financial management tools has been a key driver behind the adoption of prepaid cards in corporate settings. Businesses seek cost-effective and easily managed solutions that provide transparency and control over expenditures. Prepaid cards enable organizations to track spending in real-time, reduce administrative burdens, and eliminate the inefficiencies associated with manual reimbursement processes.

Over the next two to four years, corporate adoption of prepaid cards is expected to expand as businesses seek to optimize financial workflows and improve employee engagement. Prepaid cards' versatility makes them valuable tools for various corporate applications, from travel and entertainment expenses to incentive-based programs. As financial technology advances, companies will likely integrate prepaid solutions with digital platforms, further enhancing efficiency and security in corporate transactions.

Competitive Landscape of the Canada Prepaid Card Market



The Canadian prepaid card market is set for sustained expansion, driven by increasing consumer demand for digital payment solutions and corporate adoption. The presence of established financial institutions, fintech players, and new entrants introducing innovative prepaid solutions is fostering a highly competitive environment. Strategic partnerships and mergers also contribute to market consolidation, enhancing the availability and accessibility of prepaid card products across multiple sectors.

Regulatory changes and technological advancements will further shape the competitive landscape in the coming years, encouraging transparency and fostering innovation. The Bank of Canada's initiative to regulate payment service providers will strengthen security and increase provider competition. Businesses prioritizing digital integration, compliance with evolving regulations, and customer-centric prepaid solutions will be well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities within Canada's growing prepaid card market.



Current Market Dynamics

Canada's prepaid card market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for flexible payment solutions and the rise of digital wallets. The market encompasses open-loop cards, which can be used anywhere the card network is accepted, and closed-loop cards, limited to specific merchants or services. Open-loop cards have seen swift adoption, with ownership steadily rising and contributing to increased transaction volumes.

This expansion is further supported by Canada's high credit card penetration, which exceeded 82% last year, enhancing user purchasing power. Additionally, as employment levels rise, more Canadians gain access to the banking system, further amplifying the market reach of prepaid cards.

Key Players and Market Share

The Canadian prepaid card market features a mix of established financial institutions and emerging fintech companies. Prominent players include Berkeley Payment Solutions, Blackhawk Network, Carta Worldwide, and Desjardins, each offering various prepaid products tailored to various consumer and corporate needs.

In recent years, new entrants have introduced innovative prepaid solutions to cater to evolving consumer preferences. For instance, fintech firms like Koho have launched reloadable prepaid cards linked to mobile apps, providing users with budgeting tools and real-time transaction notifications.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

Strategic collaborations have been pivotal in shaping Canada's prepaid card landscape. In February 2022, Simplii Financial introduced Canada's first digital gift card marketplace, enabling clients to send prepaid Visa gift cards up to US$ 250 through online or mobile banking channels.

Anticipated Market Evolution (Next 2-4 Years)

The competitive intensity in Canada's prepaid card market is anticipated to increase, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. Established players are expected to enhance their digital offerings, while new entrants may introduce innovative solutions such as cryptocurrency-based prepaid cards.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are likely to continue as companies seek to expand their market share and diversify their product portfolios. Additionally, regulatory developments to increase transparency and reduce transaction costs may influence market dynamics, encouraging more competition and innovation.

Regulatory Changes

Over the past year, Canada has introduced regulatory measures to enhance transparency and security in the prepaid card sector. The 2024 revisions to the Code of Conduct for the Payment Card Industry in Canada are designed to bolster merchant rights and ensure that the payment industry remains fair and competitive. Key elements include clear disclosure boxes summarizing agreement terms, transaction fees, and other charges.

Furthermore, the Bank of Canada has initiated the registration of payment service providers (PSPs) to bring them under its regulatory purview, aiming to enhance the security and reliability of digital transactions. This move addresses criticisms of Canada's outdated digital payment infrastructure and is expected to foster competition and innovation in a market currently dominated by the largest banks.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Canada, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of prepaid card and digital wallet domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Overview of Prepaid Cards and Digital Wallet Market



This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the prepaid payment instruments landscape, encompassing digital wallets and virtual prepaid cards. It delves into market opportunities by evaluating key performance indicators (KPIs) such as transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value.



Prepaid Card Market Analysis

Metrics Assessed: The study examines the prepaid card market through various lenses, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, load value, and the total number of cards in circulation.

Card Types: A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories.

Usage Categories: The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards.

Business Segmentation: Further segmentation is provided based on business size and type, including small-scale businesses, mid-tier businesses, enterprise-level businesses, government entities, and retail consumers.

Sector-Specific Applications: The analysis extends to specific sectors utilizing prepaid cards, including transit and toll payments, healthcare and wellness services, social security and other government benefit programs, fuel purchases, utilities, and more.

Digital Wallet Market Insights

Key Segments: The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments.

Performance Metrics: For each segment, the report evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value, offering a granular view of consumer spending behaviors.

Retail Spend Breakdown: An in-depth analysis is provided for retail spending via digital wallets, covering categories such as food and grocery, health and beauty products, apparel and footwear, books, music and video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas stations, restaurants and bars, toys, kids and baby products, services, and other miscellaneous categories.

Virtual Prepaid Card Market Segmentation

Categories Analyzed: The virtual prepaid card market is segmented into key categories, including general-purpose cards, gift cards, entertainment and gaming cards, teen and campus cards, business and administrative expense cards, payroll cards, meal cards, travel forex cards, transit and toll cards, social security and other government benefit program cards, fuel cards, utilities, and other miscellaneous categories.

Performance Evaluation: For each category, the report assesses transaction value, providing insights into the adoption and usage patterns of virtual prepaid cards across different consumer segments.

Consumer Usage Trends

The report delves into consumer behavior concerning prepaid cards, segmented by:

Age Groups: Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics.

Income Levels: Analyzing how income brackets influence prepaid card adoption and usage.

Gender: Examining differences in usage trends between genders.

The publisher's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Scope



This report offers an in-depth, data-driven examination of prepaid payment instruments, focusing on expenditures via prepaid cards and digital wallets within both retail and corporate consumer sectors. It also presents an overview of consumer behavior and retail spending patterns in Canada. The report includes a detailed breakdown of key market segments for each country. Comprising 111 tables and 136 charts, it delivers a comprehensive analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet markets. With over 80+ country-level key performance indicators (KPIs), the report provides a thorough understanding of market dynamics in the prepaid card and digital wallet sectors.



Canada Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card vs. Digital Wallet

Canada Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Market Share Analysis by Key Segments

Canada Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Canada Digital Wallet Retail Spend Dynamics

Food and Grocery - Transaction Value

Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value

Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value

Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value

Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value

Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value

Gas Stations - Transaction Value

Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value

Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value

Services - Transaction Value

Others - Transaction Value

Canada Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Canada Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Canada Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Canada Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

Food and Grocery - Transaction Value

Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value

Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value

Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value

Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value

Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value

Gas Stations - Transaction Value

Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value

Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value

Services - Transaction Value

Others - Transaction Value

Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Canada Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Canada Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Canada Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Canada Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Canada Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Canada Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Canada Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Market Share Analysis by Key Virtual Prepaid Card Categories

Canada Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size by Key Categories

General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Gift Card - Transaction Value

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Fuel Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value

Reasons to buy

In-depth understanding of Canada's prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 80+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid payment instrument, prepaid card, digital wallet and virtual prepaid card.

Understand Canada's market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as transaction value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction.

Develop Canada's market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid card and digital wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the industry.

Detailed analysis of Canada's market share by key players across key prepaid card categories.

Get insights into Canada's consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards, virtual prepaid cards and digital wallets.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $32.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Canada





Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Canada Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Canada Prepaid Payment Instrument - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

2.2 Canada Prepaid Payment Instrument - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

2.3 Canada Prepaid Payment Instrument - Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029

2.4 Canada Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card vs. Digital Wallet, 2020 - 2029



3 Digital Wallet Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020 - 2029

3.1 Canada Digital Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

3.2 Canada Digital Wallet - Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029

3.3 Canada Digital Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

3.4 Canada Digital Wallet Market Share Analysis by Key Segments



4 Canada Digital Wallet Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Segments

4.1 Retail Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

4.1.1 Retail Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

4.1.2 Retail Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

4.1.3 Retail Payments - Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029

4.2 Travel Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020 - 2029

4.2.1 Travel Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

4.2.2 Travel Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

4.2.3 Travel Payments - Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029

4.3 Restaurants & Bars payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

4.3.1 Restaurants & Bars payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

4.3.2 Restaurants & Bars payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

4.3.3 Restaurants & Bars payments - Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029

4.4 Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

4.4.1 Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

4.4.2 Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

4.4.3 Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments - Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029

4.5 Recharge and Bill Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

4.5.1 Recharge and Bill Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

4.5.2 Recharge and Bill Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

4.5.3 Recharge and Bill Payments - Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029



5 Canada Digital Wallet Retail Spend Dynamics

5.1 Canada Digital Wallet Market Share Analysis by Key Retail Categories, 2024

5.2 Canada Digital Wallet - Food and Grocery - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

5.3 Canada Digital Wallet - Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

5.4 Canada Digital Wallet - Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

5.5 Canada Digital Wallet - Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

5.6 Canada Digital Wallet - Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

5.7 Canada Digital Wallet - Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

5.8 Canada Digital Wallet - Gas Stations - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

5.9 Canada Digital Wallet - Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

5.10 Canada Digital Wallet - Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

5.11 Canada Digital Wallet - Services - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

5.12 Canada Digital Wallet - Others - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029



6 Canada Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

6.1 Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

6.1.1 Canada Prepaid Card - Load Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

6.1.2 Canada Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

6.1.3 Canada Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

6.1.4 Canada Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029

6.1.5 Canada Prepaid Card - Number of Cards, 2020 - 2029

6.2 Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2020 - 2029

6.3 Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories



7 Canada Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2020 - 2029

7.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

7.1.1 Open Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

7.1.2 Open Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

7.1.3 Open Loop Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029

7.1.4 Open Loop Prepaid Card - Number of Cards, 2020 - 2029



8 Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2020 - 2029

8.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

8.1.1 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

8.1.2 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

8.1.3 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029

8.1.4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Number of Cards, 2020 - 2029



9 Canada Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players

9.1 Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players

9.2 Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players

9.3 Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players

9.4 Canada Meal Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players



10 Canada Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

10.1 Prepaid Card Spend Analysis by Age Group

10.2 Prepaid Card Transaction Value Analysis by Income Group

10.3 Prepaid Card Transaction Value Analysis by Gender



11 Canada Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

11.1 Canada Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Retail Categories, 2024

11.2 Canada Prepaid Card - Food and Grocery - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

11.3 Canada Prepaid Card - Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

11.4 Canada Prepaid Card - Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

11.5 Canada Prepaid Card - Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

11.6 Canada Prepaid Card - Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

11.7 Canada Prepaid Card - Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

11.8 Canada Prepaid Card - Gas Stations - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

11.9 Canada Prepaid Card - Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

11.10 Canada Prepaid Card - Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

11.11 Canada Prepaid Card - Services - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

11.12 Canada Prepaid Card - Others - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029



12 Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

12.1 General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

12.2 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Share by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

12.2.1 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Unbanked / Underbanked Segment, 2020 - 2029

12.2.2 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Banked Segment, 2020 - 2029



13 Canada Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

13.1 Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

13.2 Gift Card Market Share by Functional Attribute, 2024

13.2.1 Open Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

13.2.2 Closed Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

13.3 Gift Card Market Share by Consumer Segments

13.3.1 Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis by Retail Consumer Segment

13.3.2 Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis by Corporate Consumer Segment

13.4 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

13.5 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

13.5.1 Retail Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

13.5.2 Corporate Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion



14 Canada Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



15 Canada Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

15.1 Canada Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

15.2 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

15.2.1 Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis

15.2.2 Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029



16 Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029

16.1 Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029

16.2 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Share by Consumer Segments, 2024

16.2.1 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2020-2029

16.2.2 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2020-2029

16.2.3 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2020-2029

16.2.4 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2020-2029



17 Canada Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

17.1 Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.2 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Share by Consumer Segments, 2024

17.2.1 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2020-2029

17.2.2 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2020-2029

17.2.3 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2020-2029

17.2.4 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2020-2029



18 Canada Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

18.1 Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.2 Meal Prepaid Card Market Share by Consumer Segments, 2024

18.2.1 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2020-2029

18.2.2 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2020-2029

18.2.3 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2020-2029

18.2.4 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2020-2029



19 Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

19.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Share by Consumer Segments, 2024

19.2.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Retail, 2020-2029

19.2.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2020-2029

19.2.3 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2020-2029

19.2.4 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2020-2029

19.2.5 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2020-2029



20 Canada Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

21 Canada Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

22 Canada Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

23 Canada Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



24 Canada Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness, 2020-2029

24.1 Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

24.1.1 Virtual Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

24.1.2 Virtual Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

24.1.3 Virtual Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction, 2020-2029

24.1.4 Virtual Prepaid Card - Market Share Analysis by Key Virtual Prepaid Card Categories, 2024



25 Canada Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories, 2020-2029

25.1 Canada Virtual Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Virtual Prepaid Card Categories, 2024

25.2 Virtual General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

25.3 Virtual Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

25.4 Virtual Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

25.5 Virtual Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

25.6 Virtual Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

25.7 Virtual Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

25.8 Virtual Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

25.9 Virtual Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

25.10 Virtual Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

25.11 Virtual Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

25.12 Virtual Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

25.13 Virtual Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



26 Further Reading

26.1 About the Publisher

26.2 Related Research



List of Tables

Table 1: Canada Prepaid Payment Instrument - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 2: Canada Prepaid Payment Instrument - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 3: Canada Prepaid Payment Instrument - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020-2029

Table 4: Canada Digital Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 5: Canada Digital Wallet - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Table 6: Canada Digital Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 7: Retail Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 8: Retail Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 9: Retail Payments - Average Value per Transaction (US$),, 2020 - 2029

Table 10: Travel Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 11: Travel Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 12: Travel Payments - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Table 13: Restaurants & Bars payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 14: Restaurants & Bars payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020-2029

Table 15: Restaurants & Bars payments - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Table 16: Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 17: Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 18: Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Table 19: Recharge and Bill Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 20: Recharge and Bill Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 21: Recharge and Bill Payments - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Table 22: Canada Digital Wallet - Food and Grocery - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 23: Canada Digital Wallet - Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 24: Canada Digital Wallet - Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 25: Canada Digital Wallet - Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 26: Canada Digital Wallet - Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 27: Canada Digital Wallet - Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 28: Canada Digital Wallet - Gas Stations - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 29: Canada Digital Wallet - Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 30: Canada Digital Wallet - Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 31: Canada Digital Wallet - Services - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 32: Canada Digital Wallet - Others - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 33: Canada Prepaid Card - Load Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 34: Canada Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 35: Canada Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 36: Canada Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Table 37: Canada Prepaid Card - Number of Cards (Thousands), 2020 - 2029

Table 39: Open Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 40: Canada Open Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 41: Canada Open Loop Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Table 42: Canada Open Loop Prepaid Card - Number of Cards (Thousands), 2020 - 2029

Table 43: Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 44: Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 45: Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Table 46: Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Number of Cards (Thousands), 2020 - 2029

Table 47: Canada Prepaid Card - Food and Grocery - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 48: Canada Prepaid Card - Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 49: Canada Prepaid Card - Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 50: Canada Prepaid Card - Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 51: Canada Prepaid Card - Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 52: Canada Prepaid Card - Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 53: Canada Prepaid Card - Gas Stations - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 54: Canada Prepaid Card - Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 55: Canada Prepaid Card - Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 56: Canada Prepaid Card - Services - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 57: Canada Prepaid Card - Others - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 58: Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 60: Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Unbanked / Underbanked Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 61: Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Banked Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 62: Canada Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 63: Canada Open Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 64: Canada Closed Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 66: Canada Prepaid Gift Card - Market Size and Forecast by Retail Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 67: Canada Gift Card - Market Size and Forecast by Corporate Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 68: Canada Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 69: Canada Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 70: Canada Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 71: Canada Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 72: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Table 73: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Small Scale Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 74: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Mid-Tier Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 75: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Enterprise Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 76: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Government Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 77: Canada Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 78: Canada Payroll Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Small Scale Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 79: Canada Payroll Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Mid-Tier Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 80: Canada Payroll Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Enterprise Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 81: Canada Payroll Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Government Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 82: Canada Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 83: Canada Meal Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Small Scale Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 84: Canada Meal Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Mid-Tier Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 85: Canada Meal Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Enterprise Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 86: Canada Meal Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Government Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 87: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 88: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Retail Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 89: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Small Scale Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 90: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Mid-Tier Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 91: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Enterprise Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 92: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Government Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 93: Canada Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 94: Canada Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 95: Canada Fuel Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 96: Canada Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 97: Canada Virtual Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 98: Canada Virtual Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 99: Canada Virtual Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction, 2020-2029

Table 100: Canada Virtual General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 101: Canada Virtual Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 102: Canada Virtual Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 103: Canada Virtual Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 104: Canada Virtual Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 105: Canada Virtual Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 106: Canada Virtual Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 107: Canada Virtual Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 108: Canada Virtual Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 109: Canada Virtual Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 110: Canada Virtual Fuel Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Table 111: Canada Virtual Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029



List of Figures

Figure 1: Methodology Framework

Figure 2: Canada Prepaid Payment Instrument - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 3: Canada Prepaid Payment Instrument - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 4: Canada Prepaid Payment Instrument - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Figure 5: Canada Prepaid Card - Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card vs. Digital Wallet, 2020 - 2029

Figure 6: Canada Digital Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 7: Canada Digital Wallet - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Figure 8: Canada Digital Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 9: Canada Digital Wallet Market Share Analysis by Key Segments (%), 2024

Figure 10: Retail Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 11: Retail Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 12: Retail Payments - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Figure 13: Travel Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 14: Travel Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 15: Travel Payments - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Figure 16: Restaurants & Bars payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 17: Restaurants & Bars payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020-2029

Figure 18: Restaurants & Bars payments - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Figure 19: Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 20: Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 21: Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Figure 22: Recharge and Bill Payments - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 23: Recharge and Bill Payments - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 24: Recharge and Bill Payments - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Figure 25: Canada Digital Wallet - Market Share by Key Retail Categories (%), 2024

Figure 26: Canada Digital Wallet - Food and Grocery - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 27: Canada Digital Wallet - Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 28: Canada Digital Wallet - Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 29: Canada Digital Wallet - Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 30: Canada Digital Wallet - Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 31: Canada Digital Wallet - Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 32: Canada Digital Wallet - Gas Stations - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 33: Canada Digital Wallet - Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 34: Canada Digital Wallet - Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 35: Canada Digital Wallet - Services - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 36: Canada Digital Wallet - Others - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 37: Canada Prepaid Card - Load Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 38: Canada Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 39: Canada Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 40: Canada Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Figure 41: Canada Prepaid Card - Number of Cards (Thousands), 2020 - 2029

Figure 42: Canada Prepaid Card - Market Share Analysis (Value) by Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2020 - 2029

Figure 43: Canada Prepaid Card - Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Figure 44: Canada Open Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 45: Canada Open Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 46: Canada Open Loop Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Figure 47: Canada Open Loop Prepaid Card - Number of Cards (Thousands), 2020 - 2029

Figure 48: Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 49: Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 50: Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction (US$), 2020 - 2029

Figure 51: Canada Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Number of Cards (Thousands), 2020 - 2029

Figure 52: Canada Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players (%), 2024

Figure 53: Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players (%), 2024

Figure 54: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players (%), 2024

Figure 55: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players (%), 2024

Figure 56: Canada Meal Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players (%), 2024

Figure 57: Canada Prepaid Card - Trend Analysis by Age Group in Transaction Value Terms

Figure 58: Canada Prepaid Card - Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

Figure 59: Canada Prepaid Card - Trend Analysis by Gender in Value Terms

Figure 60: Canada Prepaid Card - Market Share by Key Retail Categories (%), 2024

Figure 61: Canada Prepaid Card - Food and Grocery - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 62: Canada Prepaid Card - Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 63: Canada Prepaid Card - Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 64: Canada Prepaid Card - Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 65: Canada Prepaid Card - Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 66: Canada Prepaid Card - Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 67: Canada Prepaid Card - Gas Stations - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 68: Canada Prepaid Card - Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 69: Canada Prepaid Card - Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 70: Canada Prepaid Card - Services - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 71: Canada Prepaid Card - Others - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 72: Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 73: Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Share by Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 74: Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Unbanked / Underbanked Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 75: Canada General Purpose Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Banked Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 76: Canada Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 77: Canada Gift Card Market Share by Functional Attribute (%), 2024

Figure 78: Canada Open Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 79: Canada Closed Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 80: Canada Gift Card Market Share by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Figure 81: Canada Prepaid Gift Card - Market Size and Forecast by Retail Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 82: Canada Gift Card - Market Size and Forecast by Corporate Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 83: Canada Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories, 2024

Figure 84: Canada Retail Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion, 2024

Figure 85: Canada Corporate Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion, 2024

Figure 86: Canada Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 87: Canada Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 88: Canada Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Share by Functional Attribute, 2024

Figure 89: Canada Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 90: Canada Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 91: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020 - 2029

Figure 92: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Share by Consumer Segments, 2024

Figure 93: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Small Scale Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 94: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Mid-Tier Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 95: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Enterprise Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 96: Canada Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Government Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 97: Canada Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 98: Canada Payroll Prepaid Card Market Share by Consumer Segments, 2024

Figure 99: Canada Payroll Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Small Scale Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 100: Canada Payroll Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Mid-Tier Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 101: Canada Payroll Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Enterprise Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 102: Canada Payroll Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Government Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 103: Canada Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 104: Canada Meal Prepaid Card Market Share by Consumer Segments, 2024

Figure 105: Canada Meal Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Small Scale Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 106: Canada Meal Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Mid-Tier Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 107: Canada Meal Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Enterprise Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 108: Canada Meal Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Government Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 109: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 110: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Share by Consumer Segments, 2024

Figure 111: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Retail Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 112: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Small Scale Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 113: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Mid-Tier Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 114: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Enterprise Business Consumer Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 115: Canada Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Market Size and Forecast by Government Segment (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 116: Canada Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 117: Canada Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 118: Canada Fuel Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 119: Canada Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 120: Canada Virtual Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 121: Canada Virtual Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 122: Canada Virtual Prepaid Card - Average Value per Transaction, 2020-2029

Figure 123: Canada Virtual Prepaid Card - Market Share Analysis by Key Virtual Prepaid Card Categories, 2024

Figure 124: Canada Virtual Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Virtual Prepaid Card Categories, 2024

Figure 125: Canada Virtual General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 126: Canada Virtual Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 127: Canada Virtual Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 128: Canada Virtual Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 129: Canada Virtual Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 130: Canada Virtual Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 131: Canada Virtual Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 132: Canada Virtual Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 133: Canada Virtual Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 134: Canada Virtual Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 135: Canada Virtual Fuel Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029

Figure 136: Canada Virtual Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2020-2029





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/75pkwm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment