Resultat af auktion over skatkammerbeviser 11. juni 2025

Bud, salg, skæringsrenter og pris fremgår af nedenstående oversigt: 

ISINBud mio. kr. (nominelt)SalgSkæringsrente  (pct.)Pro-rataKurs
98 19906 SKBV 25 / III1000---
98 20086 SKBV 25 / IV1000---
I alt2000      



