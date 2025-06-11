Result of the auction of treasury bills on 11 June 2025

 Source: Danmarks Nationalbank

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 19906 DKT 02/09/25 III1000---
98 20086 DKT 02/12/25 IV1000---
Total2000      



