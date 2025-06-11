UK Wedding Venues Market Research Report 2025: Country House Weddings Leads the £3.9 Billion Market, Followed by Unique Venues and Principal Hotels Topco 1

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wedding Venues in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Access hundreds of data points and trends:

Market size and recent performance (2015-2030): Industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 42.7% over the past five years, reaching an estimated £3.9bn in 2025.

Over the five years through 2025-26, revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 42.7%. This significant growth rate stems from a pandemic, where restrictions curtailed events and guest numbers. Nonetheless, the UK wedding venue market is undergoing significant transformation driven by changing social norms, rising costs, and shifting consumer expectations.

Trends and Insights

The rising cost-of-living and falling marriage rates impact the wedding market. Ongoing financial strain and changing societal norms have led to shrinking disposable incomes and declining marriage rates, forcing couples to cut budgets or rethink grand wedding celebrations.

Ongoing financial strain and changing societal norms have led to shrinking disposable incomes and declining marriage rates, forcing couples to cut budgets or rethink grand wedding celebrations. Premium services prop up wedding spends. The increasing costs of wedding photography and decorations, mainly attributed to technological innovations and flower inflation, offer couples unique, value-added experiences but at steeper prices, adding lavishness to the love.

The increasing costs of wedding photography and decorations, mainly attributed to technological innovations and flower inflation, offer couples unique, value-added experiences but at steeper prices, adding lavishness to the love. London lures venue providers with wealthy client base. The capital's abundance of high-earning individuals with extravagant disposable incomes ensures a steady demand for lavish and costly wedding locations.

The capital's abundance of high-earning individuals with extravagant disposable incomes ensures a steady demand for lavish and costly wedding locations. UK wedding venues face steep compliance and licensing requirements. Wedding venues must ensure their operations are in line with strict UK food hygiene standards and possess a wedding or civil partnership license.

Fewer marriages and civil ceremonies reshape the wedding venue market in the UK

Marriage is no longer seen as a necessary milestone for adulthood. Cohabitation has gained social acceptance as a legitimate form of partnership, particularly among younger generations who value flexibility and personal freedom. In 2022, there were 246,897 marriages, a 12.3% increase on 2019 figures because of postponed ceremonies during the pandemic. Nevertheless, the long-term trend remains downward, while more couples are cohabiting - 22.7% of adults in 2022, compared with 19.7% in 2012 and marry later in life as they prioritise education, career development and financial stability, the ONS reports.

In 2023, the average age at first marriage was 35.3 for men and 33.7 for women, compared to around 30 for men and 28 for women in the early 1990s. At the same time, weddings are becoming increasingly secular. Civil ceremonies accounted for 83% of marriages in 2022, compared to 50.4% in 1992, while religious ceremonies fell to just 17%.

Cost-saving couples push wedding venues to rethink seasonality, positioning and pricing

As wedding costs continue to climb, couples are getting savvier about where they spend their money, and the venue is a prime target. With average catering costs reaching £70 per head according to Hitched.co.uk and venue hire prices rising, more couples are looking to save by picking non-peak dates, trimming guest lists, or booking weekday weddings.

