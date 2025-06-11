Spain Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029 - Fintech Challengers Like Revolut and N26 Disrupt Traditional Prepaid Card Market in Spain

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card and digital wallet market in Spain is expected to grow by 9.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 15.14 billion in 2025.



The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 13.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$ 13.79 billion to approximately US$ 20.88 billion.





Spain's prepaid card market is undergoing rapid expansion, fueled by government policies promoting cashless transactions, the growth of e-commerce, and the increasing integration of digital payment solutions. The widespread adoption of prepaid cards in consumer and corporate segments highlights their role in enhancing financial inclusion and streamlining expense management. As financial institutions and fintech firms continue to innovate, prepaid cards are expected to play a more prominent role in Spain's evolving digital payment landscape.



Over the next few years, the prepaid card market will likely see intensified integration with digital wallets and increased corporate usage, further strengthening its position in the financial ecosystem. As businesses and individuals seek greater convenience and security in transactions, financial service providers are expected to introduce more customized prepaid solutions. Regulatory developments and technological advancements will be key factors in shaping the market, ensuring sustained growth and wider adoption across various demographics.

Several factors fuel this expansion, including the Spanish government's efforts to promote cashless transactions and financial inclusion. Digital transformation in the banking and payment sector has also played a critical role, making prepaid cards an appealing option for consumers seeking security and flexibility in their payments. Additionally, e-commerce has further increased demand for prepaid cards, particularly among users who prefer to limit their exposure to credit-based transactions.

Over the next two to four years, the prepaid card market in Spain is expected to maintain its upward trajectory. Improvements in digital payment infrastructure and greater consumer confidence in cashless transactions will likely drive further adoption across various demographic groups. As more businesses and financial institutions invest in prepaid card offerings, the sector will continue to expand, reinforcing Spain's transition toward a more digitized financial ecosystem.

Competitive Landscape of the Spain Prepaid Card Market



Spain's prepaid card market is set for sustained growth, driven by increasing digital payment adoption and expanding fintech participation. Traditional banks and new entrants compete to enhance service offerings, integrating prepaid cards with mobile banking and digital wallets. The ongoing regulatory adjustments will further shape the market, ensuring greater security and compliance while supporting innovation in digital payments.

Over the next two to four years, competition within the prepaid card sector will intensify as more players enter the space and existing providers refine their solutions. Strategic partnerships and mergers will likely continue, driving market consolidation and improving financial services. With growing consumer reliance on digital transactions, prepaid cards are expected to become more integral to Spain's financial landscape, offering secure and flexible payment solutions for individuals and businesses.

Key Players and Market Share

The Spanish prepaid card market is dominated by major financial institutions, including Banco Santander, BBVA, and CaixaBank. These institutions offer a wide range of prepaid card products for both individual and corporate users. These banks continue to innovate by integrating prepaid solutions with digital banking and mobile applications.

In addition to traditional financial institutions, fintech companies have been making significant inroads. Revolut and N26, for instance, offer prepaid cards as part of their broader digital banking services. Local fintech startups are also introducing innovative prepaid solutions, further intensifying competition in the market.



Scope



Spain Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card vs. Digital Wallet

Spain Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Market Share Analysis by Key Segments

Spain Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Spain Digital Wallet Retail Spend Dynamics

Food and Grocery - Transaction Value

Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value

Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value

Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value

Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value

Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value

Gas Stations - Transaction Value

Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value

Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value

Services - Transaction Value

Others - Transaction Value

Spain Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Spain Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Spain Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Spain Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Spain Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

Food and Grocery - Transaction Value

Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value

Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value

Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value

Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value

Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value

Gas Stations - Transaction Value

Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value

Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value

Services - Transaction Value

Others - Transaction Value

Spain General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Spain Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Spain Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Spain Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Spain Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Spain Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Spain Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Spain Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Spain Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Spain Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Spain Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Spain Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Spain Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Market Share Analysis by Key Virtual Prepaid Card Categories

Spain Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size by Key Categories

General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Gift Card - Transaction Value

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Fuel Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Spain



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib4a5z

