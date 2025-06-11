Media Advisory: Town of Athabasca to Host Wildfire Awareness Day with Live HydroDome1000 Demonstration

ATHABASCA, Alberta, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Live demonstration of the HydroDome1000 water cannon, developed by FFF Equipment, an innovative firefighting system that delivers high-capacity, precision water jets to combat intense wildfires quickly and efficiently. This advanced technology helps protect communities and natural resources by improving response times and fire suppression effectiveness.

When:

Friday, June 13, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Where:

Riverfront Park, Town of Athabasca

Who:

Hosted by Mayor Robert Balay, MLA Glenn van Dijken, and Town Fire Chief Jason Sturock, in partnership with FFF Equipment — a joint venture of Primus Line Canada and Gemeinworks.

Why:

To raise wildfire awareness and demonstrate cutting-edge firefighting technology designed to better protect Alberta’s communities from increasingly severe wildfire threats.

Additional Details:

Journalists and photographers are encouraged to attend and capture live footage and images of the HydroDome1000 in action. Interviews: Officials and technology experts will be available for media interviews on-site.

Officials and technology experts will be available for media interviews on-site. Free BBQ lunch provided for all attendees.



Audience:

Fire chiefs, dignitaries, Alberta government regulators, local businesses, and the general public are welcome.

Media Contacts:

Alois Multerer

Account Manager Canada & USA, Oil & Gas Division

Phone: (980) 365 9058

Email: alois.multerer@primusline.com

OR

Rob Balay

Mayor, Town of Athabasca

Phone: (780) 675-2063

Email: mayorbalay@athabasca.ca

For more information:

Visit fff-equipment.com.