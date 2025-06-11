Media Advisory: Town of Athabasca to Host Wildfire Awareness Day with Live HydroDome1000 Demonstration

ATHABASCA, Alberta, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
What:
Live demonstration of the HydroDome1000 water cannon, developed by FFF Equipment, an innovative firefighting system that delivers high-capacity, precision water jets to combat intense wildfires quickly and efficiently. This advanced technology helps protect communities and natural resources by improving response times and fire suppression effectiveness.
When:
Friday, June 13, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Where:
Riverfront Park, Town of Athabasca
Who:
Hosted by Mayor Robert Balay, MLA Glenn van Dijken, and Town Fire Chief Jason Sturock, in partnership with FFF Equipment — a joint venture of Primus Line Canada and Gemeinworks.
Why:
To raise wildfire awareness and demonstrate cutting-edge firefighting technology designed to better protect Alberta’s communities from increasingly severe wildfire threats.
Additional Details:
- Media Opportunity: Journalists and photographers are encouraged to attend and capture live footage and images of the HydroDome1000 in action.
- Interviews: Officials and technology experts will be available for media interviews on-site.
- Free BBQ lunch provided for all attendees.
Audience:
Fire chiefs, dignitaries, Alberta government regulators, local businesses, and the general public are welcome.
Media Contacts:
Alois Multerer
Account Manager Canada & USA, Oil & Gas Division
Phone: (980) 365 9058
Email: alois.multerer@primusline.com
OR
Rob Balay
Mayor, Town of Athabasca
Phone: (780) 675-2063
Email: mayorbalay@athabasca.ca
For more information:
Visit fff-equipment.com.