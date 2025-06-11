India Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Over 30% this year to Reach $81.65 Billion this Year - Future Growth Dynamics to 2029

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card and digital wallet market in India is anticipated to grow annually by 30.3%, reaching an estimated value of USD 81.65 billion by 2025. From 2020 to 2024, the sector saw a 34.3% CAGR, with this robust growth set to continue at 26.7% CAGR through 2025 to 2029. By 2029, projections suggest the market will expand to USD 210.16 billion from its 2024 assessment of USD 62.65 billion.

The market's rapid growth is powered by advancements in digital payment tech, the proliferation of smartphones, and widespread UPI adoption. Businesses are adopting prepaid cards for streamlined expense management, resulting in enhanced financial controls. Furthermore, the entry of international fintech firms is intensifying market competition, fostering innovative consumer and business solutions. The integration of prepaid cards with digital wallets and mobile applications is boosting user convenience and financial adaptability.

Significant growth is expected due to improved digital payment infrastructures, smartphone penetration, and UPI integration, simplifying transactions. Over the next few years, increased usage of prepaid cards by consumers and businesses is anticipated, intertwined with technological progress enhancing user convenience. The prepaid card's role in payments will expand alongside consumer confidence and regulatory backing, offering businesses innovative financial management tools.

India's prepaid card market is expanding due to increasing digital adoption, policy support, and competition from established and emerging players, fostering an environment for growth and innovation. Recently seen alliances and strategic collaborations are influencing the market, enhancing service delivery to meet increasing consumer demands. Regulatory initiatives focusing on secure payment systems will determine the market dynamics while encouraging innovation and product differentiation, thus increasing consumer choice and improving financial solutions.

Supported by government initiatives and enhanced digital product offerings, the market is thriving. Dominant entities like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI continue forming the sector's backbone, despite new ventures like Revolut moving into the arena. Strategic partnerships, innovations, and the presence of both local and global players will form this landscape, creating more tailored financial services.

Corporate Adoption for Expense Management:

Numerous Indian businesses leverage prepaid cards for managing corporate expenses, including salaries, travel allowances, and fleet operations, streamlining fund distributions without cash handling, and easing reconciliation efforts. Operational efficiency and improved expense monitoring drive this trend. Prepaid cards offer businesses the ability to enforce spending limits and monitor real-time transactions, enhancing oversight. The adoption will accelerate as cost-effective, automated solutions emerge, enabling companies to automate expense management more effectively.

Global Fintech Influx:

Global fintech entities are entering the Indian market, drawn by its vast potential and a supportive regulatory atmosphere. Targeting discerning consumers with innovative products, these companies are reshaping competitive dynamics, elevating the service offerings in the sector. The growing middle class and digital engagement present opportunities for international firms. The regulatory norms for issuing prepaid cards and wallets simplify market entry. The entry of these firms will lead to increased product diversity and competitive pricing, which is expected to influence local players to innovate rapidly to maintain their market position.

Prepaid Card-Digital Wallet Integration:

The integration of prepaid cards with digital wallets is intensifying consumer demand for ease and advancing digital payment infrastructure, encouraging the consolidation of prepaid card technologies. The intensifying integration is anticipated, with financial institutions offering cross-platform solutions. Younger, tech-savvy consumers are particularly likely to gravitate towards these advancements. Innovation in user experiences and security measures will become pivotal in shaping the prepaid cards' future in India.

Conclusion:

India's prepaid card and digital wallet space is set for continued growth, characterized by increased competition and technological advancements. With over 80 key performance indicators, the comprehensive report provides insights into shifting dynamics, segmental performance, and future trends driving India's digital finance space.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $81.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $210.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.7% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 India Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators



3 Digital Wallet Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020 - 2029



4 India Digital Wallet Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Segments



5 India Digital Wallet Retail Spend Dynamics



6 India Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



7 India Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2020 - 2029



8 India Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2020 - 2029



9 India Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players



10 India Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



11 India Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



12 India General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



13 India Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



14 India Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



15 India Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



16 India Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029



17 India Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



18 India Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



19 India Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



20 India Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



21 India Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



22 India Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



23 India Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



24 India Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness, 2020-2029



24.1 Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics



25 India Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories, 2020-2029



26 Further Reading

