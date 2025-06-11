Teleflex Highlights Prostate Health and Quality-of-Life Awareness Through Two Key Public Initiatives During Men’s Health Month

Timed with National Men’s Health Month, the Prostate Monster ad campaign shines a light on quality-of-life issues associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH—a condition affecting millions of men1—and encourages them to take control of their health.

The Teleflex Prostate Education Express, a mobile training and education center, is on a national tour to educate physicians and the community on prostate health quality-of-life issues associated with BPH and the importance of organ spacing to protect against potential rectal side effects in advance of prostate cancer radiation treatment.

WAYNE, Pa., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced two bold awareness initiatives in conjunction with Men’s Health Month to raise awareness for quality-of-life issues associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (“BPH”) and the potential rectal toxicity side effects for men who undergo a prostate cancer radiation treatment plan.

The initiative includes a new ad campaign featuring the Prostate Monster, and a mobile training and education center—The Prostate Education Express—which is visiting urology practices, hospitals and academic medical centers across major U.S. cities for the remainder of 2025. These activities are focused on educating physicians and the community on the benefits of treatment with the UroLift™ System, the #1 chosen minimally invasive, outpatient treatment for symptoms of an enlarged prostate, or BPH1, and the benefits of organ spacing using the Barrigel™ rectal spacer in advance of prostate cancer radiation therapy.2

The ad campaign airing on cable networks, streaming platforms, and related digital ads, features the unforgettable “Prostate Monster,” a larger-than-life symbol of the everyday disruption BPH can cause in men’s lives—from interfering with sleep to making simple tasks like mowing the lawn or sitting in traffic uncomfortable. The ads direct viewers to UroLift.com , where men can learn more and take the first step toward relief.

When the prostate grows, it can press against the urethra and block the flow of urine, leading to symptoms like frequent urination, weak stream, and interrupted sleep.3 More than 500,000 men have been treated with the UroLift™ System in select markets worldwide.4

Despite how common BPH is, many men delay treatment. “So many men suffer silently with symptoms that can seriously affect their quality of life,” said Claus Roehrborn, M.D* professor of urology at UT Southwestern Medical Center and primary investigator on many UroLift™ System clinical studies over the past 12 years. “Men need to know they don’t have to ‘just deal with it.’ The UroLift™ System offers rapid symptom relief without the need for ongoing medications.”5,6

As a traveling classroom, training hub, and community engagement center, the Prostate Education Express provides hands-on UroLift™ System and Barrigel™ rectal spacer simulator training at a practice’s front door. The national tour will support training for general practicing physicians. The truck will also host community health talks to educate men about their prostate health and collaborate with advocacy events to amplify BPH awareness across major U.S. cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Washington, DC, San Francisco, and Philadelphia.

“June is Men’s Health Month—a time to shine the spotlight on the unique health challenges men face, including BPH, a non-cancerous progressive health concern that commonly occurs as men age,” said Anthony Parrillo, vice president, Global Marketing, Teleflex Interventional Urology. “Across the U.S., 14.1 million men seek treatment for BPH symptoms annually.1 The national ad and Prostate Education Express initiatives are extensions of our mission to empower the future of healthcare by educating and motivating men to prioritize their prostate health and seek out effective, proven treatment options like the UroLift™ System5 and understand the importance of rectal organ protection in advance of prostate cancer radiation treatment with Barrigel™ rectal spacer2.”

A clinical study found that 98.5 percent of men who were treated with Barrigel™ rectal spacer met the primary endpoint of achieving at least a 25 percent reduction in radiation to the rectum.2 Patients who met the primary endpoint averaged an 85 percent reduction in radiation to the rectum, and Barrigel™ rectal spacer is proven superior in the reduction of acute and long-term Grade 2+ GI toxicity at 3 and 6 months compared to control.2 More than 50,000 men have been treated with Barrigel™ rectal spacer, the first and only hyaluronic acid rectal spacer.2,7,8,9,10

For more information about the UroLift™ System, visit www.UroLift.com.

About the UroLift™ System

The UroLift™ System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100cc in men 45 years or older (50 years outside U.S.). The UroLift™ System permanent implants, which can be delivered during an outpatient procedure,11 relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction of, or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift™ System can be used to treat a broad spectrum of anatomies, including obstructive median lobe.12 It is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.**13-14 A study conducted over 5 years showed a low retreatment rate of about 2-3% per year, or a total of 13.6 percent over the course of the study, demonstrating UroLift™ System durability.5 Most common side effects are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.6 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift™ System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the 2021 American Urological Association and 2022 European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 500,000 men have been treated with the UroLift™ System in select markets worldwide.4 Learn more at www.UroLift.com.

Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

About Barrigel™ Rectal Spacer

Barrigel™ rectal spacer is the first and only hyaluronic acid rectal spacer that separates the prostate from the rectum to protect the rectum during radiation therapy treatment for prostate cancer.2 Barrigel™ rectal spacer is made from Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid (NASHA).16

Hyaluronic acid is a substance naturally present in the human body and is highly biocompatible and fully absorbable. NASHA has a proven history of safety and efficacy in a wide variety of medical applications in men, women and children worldwide.15,17

Barrigel™ rectal spacer has been proven to significantly reduce unwanted side effects from prostate cancer radiation therapy2 and is cleared for rectal spacing in the United States, Australia, and Europe.18 Barrigel™ rectal spacer is indicated for prostate cancer patients with T1-T3b disease. For more information about Barrigel™ rectal spacer, please visit https://barrigel.com/hcp/barrigel-control-matters.

Barrigel™ Rectal Spacer Important Safety Information

Barrigel™ rectal spacer is intended to temporarily position the anterior rectal wall away from the prostate during radiotherapy for prostate cancer and, in creating this space, it is the intent of Barrigel™ rectal spacer to reduce the radiation dose delivered to the anterior rectum. Barrigel™ rectal spacer is composed of biodegradable material and maintains space for the entire course of prostate radiotherapy treatment and is intended to be absorbed by the patient’s body over time.

Barrigel™ rectal spacer should only be administered by qualified and properly trained physicians with experience in ultrasound guidance and injection techniques in the urogenital/pelvic area.

As with any medical treatment, there are some risks involved with the use of Barrigel™ rectal spacer. Potential complications associated with the use of Barrigel™ rectal spacer include, but are not limited to: pain associated with Barrigel™ rectal spacer injection; needle penetration of the bladder, prostate, rectal wall, rectum, or urethra; injection of Barrigel™ rectal spacer into the bladder, prostate, rectal wall, rectum, urethra, or intravascularly; local inflammatory reactions; infection; urinary retention; rectal mucosal damage, ulcers, necrosis; bleeding; constipation; and rectal urgency. More information on indications, contraindications, warnings and instructions for use can be found in the Instructions For Use at www.barrigel.com. Individual results may vary.

Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management’s current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Barrigel, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2025 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved.

References



*Paid consultants of Teleflex.

**No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction in the L.I.F.T. pivotal study

†Study sponsored by Palette Life Sciences, now part of Teleflex.

U.S. 2023 estimates based on US Market Model 2023-25 (3-14-23 FINAL), which is in part based on Symphony Health PatientSource® 2018-22, as is and with no representations/warranties, including accuracy or completeness. Mariados NF, Orio PF III, Schiffman Z et al. Hyaluronic acid spacer for hypofractionated prostate radiation therapy: A randomized clinical trial. JAMA Oncol. 2023: e1-e8.† Speakman, BJUI 2014. Management estimate based on product sales as of June 2024. Data on file. Teleflex Interventional Urology. Roehrborn, Can J Urol 2017. Roehrborn, J Urol 2013 Mariados N, Sylvester J, Shah D et al. Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys (2015). Song D et al, Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys (2024). Data on file. As of 10/01/2024 Management estimate based on product sales as of January 2025. Data on file. Teleflex Interventional Urology. Shore, Can J Urol 2014 Rukstalis, Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis 2018 AUA BPH Guidelines 2003, 2020 McVary, Urology 2019 Svatos M, Chell E, Low DA, et al. Symmetry, separation, and stability: Physical properties for effective dosimetric space with a stabilized hyaluronic acid spacer. Med Phys. 2024; https://doi.org/10.1002/mp.17292 † Barrigel Injectable Gel Instructions for Use (2022). Restylane® celebrates 25 years of natural-looking results with its signature line of hyaluronic acid fillers. 2021. Available at: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restylane-celebrates-25-years-of-natural-looking-results-with-its-signature-line-of-hyaluronic-acid-fillers-301388779.html . Accessed Sept 30, 2021. Data on file Teleflex. 2025.



MAC03104-01 Rev A

Contacts:

Teleflex

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

investor.relations@teleflex.com

610-948-2836

Media Contact:

Glenn Silver

Partner National Media Relations Specialist

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

646-871-8485