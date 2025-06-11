NextGen Digital Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Fredericton, New Brunswick, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

NextGen has filed this preliminary base shelf prospectus in order to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward but has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize or offer any securities at this time.

When made final or effective, the base shelf prospectus will allow the Company to offer and issue common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities, units or any combination thereof for up to an aggregate offering price of $20 million during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective across one or more transactions. The specific terms of any offering of securities under the base shelf prospectus, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) is a technology company that operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com (“PCS”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“Cloud AI Hosting”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. The Company also intends to democratize access to cryptocurrencies by providing investors with exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets through a regulated public vehicle. From time to time, the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

For More Information:

Alexander Tjiang, Interim Chief Executive Officer

(416) 300-7398

https://nextgendigital.ca/

info@nextgendigital.ca

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, amongst others, the filing of and receipt of a final base shelf prospectus, the aggregate amount or number of securities that may be offered, the filing and effectiveness of any potential prospectus supplement, the

Company undertaking any offering of securities under a final base shelf prospectus, including the amount and terms of any securities to be offered, and the use of proceeds of any offering of securities.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements herein.