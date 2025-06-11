Ocugen To Present at BIO International Convention 2025

MALVERN, Pa., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the Company will present at the 2025 BIO International Convention at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from June 16-19, 2025.

During the conference, Ocugen’s leadership team will host meetings with potential partners and pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities for the Company’s novel modifier gene therapy platform targeting major blindness diseases with a one-time therapy for life.

“We are excited to return to BIO this year on the heels of our recent execution of a binding term sheet with a well-established leader in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in Korea, for exclusive Korean rights to OCU400,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “This regional partnership is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing conversations with industry leaders to propel the development of our first-in-class gene therapies while also enhancing shareholder value.”

Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy platform recently achieved several critical milestones, including FDA alignment for the Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for OCU410ST. Additionally, enrollment is nearing completion for the OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial, and the program remains on track to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) mid-2026.

Details of Dr. Musunuri’s speaking opportunities at BIO are as follows:

Company Presentation

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Time: 4 p.m. EDT

Location: Room 153A



Panel Discussion—Optimizing Your Clinical Program Outcomes: Creating an Evidence-based Value Proposition for Commercial Success

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 9-10 a.m. EDT

Location: Room 258A

Dr. Musunuri will also participate in the Longwood Healthcare Leaders MIT CEO Conference taking place in conjunction with BIO.

Panel Discussion—Navigating the Regulatory Landscape

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 3-3:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Koch Institute, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Please visit Ocugen at Booth #1875 to learn more about the Company’s clinical programs and near-term catalysts.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Tiffany Hamilton

AVP, Head of Communications

Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com