Avionics Market Systems, 2030: Navigation, Payload & Mission Management, Traffic and Collision Management, Communication, Weather, Power & Data Management, Flight Management, Electronic Flight Display

The avionics market is set to expand from USD 56.22 billion in 2025 to USD 82.33 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.8%, driven by increasing demand for advanced aircraft systems. Commercial aviation will lead the market, aided by advancements in navigation systems and evolving air traffic management, such as SESAR and NextGen. North America is expected to dominate, benefiting from significant defense investments and a focus on avionics retrofits. Key players like RTX, Honeywell, L3Harris, GE, and Thales are advancing technologies, enhancing safety and efficiency. For market insights, the report covers competitive analysis, growth strategies, and recent innovations.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avionics Market Systems (Navigation, Payload & Mission Management, Traffic and Collision Management, Communication, Weather Detection, Power & Data Management, Flight Management, Electronic Flight Display), Platform, Fit and Region - Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global avionics market is poised for substantial growth, expected to increase from USD 56.22 billion in 2025 to USD 82.33 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.8%.

The extensive study aims to estimate market size and growth potential across various segments, analyzing key players, their business offerings, developments, and growth strategies. It serves market leaders and new entrants by estimating revenue projections for the avionics market and its subsegments, helping stakeholders grasp the competitive landscape and devise effective market strategies. The report highlights critical market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, aiding stakeholders in understanding current market dynamics.

This growth is primarily driven by the demand in commercial and defense sectors for modernized, efficient aircraft. Airlines are actively upgrading old fleets with contemporary avionics systems to adhere to regulatory standards and enhance fuel efficiency. Additionally, the steady uptick in new aircraft production worldwide, combined with rising air traffic and the need for real-time data and automation, are significant factors encouraging investment in advanced avionics systems.

Commercial Aviation Driving the Avionics Market

Commercial aviation is anticipated to be the dominant segment in the avionics market during the forecast period. Key industry players are focused on developing advanced systems within this sector to capitalize on market opportunities. The evolution of air traffic management systems, propelled by initiatives like SESAR in Europe and NextGen in the US, demands avionics systems capable of supporting streamlined operations. Furthermore, the emphasis on passenger comfort and entertainment fuels the demand for enhanced in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions.

Navigation Systems: A Key Market Shareholder

Navigation systems are expected to capture the highest market share during the forecast period. With advancements in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technologies, there is an increased demand for avionics systems that brandish precise and reliable navigation solutions. The focus on terrain awareness for improved safety continues to drive the need for sophisticated terrain awareness and warning systems (TAWS). Integration of communication and navigation functions is vital for promoting efficient flight operations.

North America: A Pivotal Market Player

North America is projected to lead the avionics market, supported by robust defense budgets that facilitate military aircraft modernization with advanced avionics. A significant portion of the North American fleet is focused on avionics upgrades and retrofits, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations. Industry leaders like Boeing and Airbus perpetually invest in cutting-edge aircraft, opening avenues for advanced avionics solutions that offer enhanced capabilities. Strategic collaborations between avionics manufacturers and aerospace giants further stimulate market growth.

Industry Insights and Market Breakdown

Insights gleaned from a diverse pool of industry experts, spanning component suppliers to OEMs, contribute to understanding the market landscape. Breakdown data includes company types with Tier 1 constituting 35%, Tier 2 at 45%, and Tier 3 holding 20%. In terms of designation, C Level represents 35%, Director Level 25%, while others make up 40%. Regional distribution includes North America at 25%, Europe 15%, Asia Pacific 45%, Latin America 10%, Middle East 5%, and the Rest of the World 5%. Leading market players include RTX (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), and Thales (France).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Aircraft Production
  • Growing Fleet of Commercial and Military Aircraft
  • Increasing Adoption of Flight Management and Advanced Aircraft Computing Systems
  • Need for Enhanced Safety and Situational Awareness in Aircraft

Challenges

  • Complexity of Modern Avionics Systems
  • Risk of Technological Obsolescence
  • Vulnerability to Cyber Threats

Opportunities

  • Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Avionics Systems
  • Advent of Advanced Connectivity Solutions
  • Incorporation of Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems in General Aviation Aircraft

Company Profiles

  • General Electric Company
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • RTX
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Thales
  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Northrop Grumman
  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Transdigm Group
  • Leonardo Spa
  • Astronautics Corporation of America
  • Meggitt PLC
  • Safran SA
  • Uavionix
  • Avidyne Corporation
  • Aspen Avionics Inc.
  • Dynon Avionics Inc.
  • Kanardia Doo
  • Talos Avionics
  • Taskem Corporation
  • Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing
  • Becker Avionics GmbH
  • Shadin Avionics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu0mxf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Avionics 
                            
                            
                                Navigation System
                            
                            
                                Navigation Systems
                            
                            
                                Primary Flight Display
                            
                            
                                Terrain Awareness
                            
                            
                                Vertical Speed Indicator
                            
                            
                                Weather Radar
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading