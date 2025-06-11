Avionics Market Systems, 2030: Navigation, Payload & Mission Management, Traffic and Collision Management, Communication, Weather, Power & Data Management, Flight Management, Electronic Flight Display

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avionics Market Systems (Navigation, Payload & Mission Management, Traffic and Collision Management, Communication, Weather Detection, Power & Data Management, Flight Management, Electronic Flight Display), Platform, Fit and Region - Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global avionics market is poised for substantial growth, expected to increase from USD 56.22 billion in 2025 to USD 82.33 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.8%.

The extensive study aims to estimate market size and growth potential across various segments, analyzing key players, their business offerings, developments, and growth strategies. It serves market leaders and new entrants by estimating revenue projections for the avionics market and its subsegments, helping stakeholders grasp the competitive landscape and devise effective market strategies. The report highlights critical market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, aiding stakeholders in understanding current market dynamics.

This growth is primarily driven by the demand in commercial and defense sectors for modernized, efficient aircraft. Airlines are actively upgrading old fleets with contemporary avionics systems to adhere to regulatory standards and enhance fuel efficiency. Additionally, the steady uptick in new aircraft production worldwide, combined with rising air traffic and the need for real-time data and automation, are significant factors encouraging investment in advanced avionics systems.



Commercial Aviation Driving the Avionics Market

Commercial aviation is anticipated to be the dominant segment in the avionics market during the forecast period. Key industry players are focused on developing advanced systems within this sector to capitalize on market opportunities. The evolution of air traffic management systems, propelled by initiatives like SESAR in Europe and NextGen in the US, demands avionics systems capable of supporting streamlined operations. Furthermore, the emphasis on passenger comfort and entertainment fuels the demand for enhanced in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions.



Navigation Systems: A Key Market Shareholder

Navigation systems are expected to capture the highest market share during the forecast period. With advancements in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technologies, there is an increased demand for avionics systems that brandish precise and reliable navigation solutions. The focus on terrain awareness for improved safety continues to drive the need for sophisticated terrain awareness and warning systems (TAWS). Integration of communication and navigation functions is vital for promoting efficient flight operations.



North America: A Pivotal Market Player

North America is projected to lead the avionics market, supported by robust defense budgets that facilitate military aircraft modernization with advanced avionics. A significant portion of the North American fleet is focused on avionics upgrades and retrofits, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations. Industry leaders like Boeing and Airbus perpetually invest in cutting-edge aircraft, opening avenues for advanced avionics solutions that offer enhanced capabilities. Strategic collaborations between avionics manufacturers and aerospace giants further stimulate market growth.



Industry Insights and Market Breakdown

Insights gleaned from a diverse pool of industry experts, spanning component suppliers to OEMs, contribute to understanding the market landscape. Breakdown data includes company types with Tier 1 constituting 35%, Tier 2 at 45%, and Tier 3 holding 20%. In terms of designation, C Level represents 35%, Director Level 25%, while others make up 40%. Regional distribution includes North America at 25%, Europe 15%, Asia Pacific 45%, Latin America 10%, Middle East 5%, and the Rest of the World 5%. Leading market players include RTX (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), and Thales (France).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Aircraft Production

Growing Fleet of Commercial and Military Aircraft

Increasing Adoption of Flight Management and Advanced Aircraft Computing Systems

Need for Enhanced Safety and Situational Awareness in Aircraft

Challenges

Complexity of Modern Avionics Systems

Risk of Technological Obsolescence

Vulnerability to Cyber Threats

Opportunities

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Avionics Systems

Advent of Advanced Connectivity Solutions

Incorporation of Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems in General Aviation Aircraft

