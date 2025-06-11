Alpha Liquid Terminal Launches ChatAnalyst Financial Analyst Agent

New York, NY, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Terminal has launched the best-in-class AI Agent Financial Analyst uniquely designed to unify financial research across multiple asset classes — from crypto and equities to FX and private markets.

At the heart of Phase One of the beta is ChatAnalyst, Alpha Liquid’s AI-powered research copilot that’s revolutionizing how traders, researchers, and curious minds gather and interpret financial data. With the help from Google AI, we’ve grounded the information so it doesn’t hallucinate.

"ChatAnalyst was built to eliminate information overload and make smart, fast, context-rich research accessible to everyone," said Enzo Villani, founder, Alpha Liquid Terminal.

Whether you're exploring Bitcoin, NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi), the financial news of the day, or macro trends in foreign exchange, ChatAnalyst helps you ask better questions and uncover deeper insights — instantly.

What Can You Ask ChatAnalyst?

“What are the key differences between Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake?”

“What is the crypto and financial markets news for today?”

“What’s the latest on NFT regulations?”

“Give me an overview of the Solana crypto project.”

“Explain DeFi liquidity pools — like I’m 12.”



Multilingual support is also built in — ask your questions in your native language and get responses just as fast.

Mandarin: 内置多语言支持 (Nèizhì duō yǔyán zhīchí)

Italian: È integrato anche il supporto multilingue.

German: Mehrsprachige Unterstützung ist ebenfalls integriert.

French: Un support multilingue est également intégré.

Spanish: El soporte multilingüe está integrado.

Arabic: تم تضمين دعم متعدد اللغات (Tama tadmin daem mutaeadid allughat)





About Alpha Liquid Terminal

Alpha Liquid Terminal (altx.finance) is a leading platform providing advanced financial analytics, asset tracking, and liquidity solutions for users engaged in digital asset management. The platform offers innovative tools leveraging AI and agentic technologies designed to enhance transparency, optimize trading strategies, and support risk management in the fast-evolving digital finance space.





