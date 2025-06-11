vTv Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series, being held virtually on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Conference details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home with vTv Therapeutics”

Format: Fireside Chat

Moderator: Emily Bodnar, Director, H.C. Wainwright

vTv Therapeutics Speakers:

Paul Sekhri, Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Strack, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Carmen Valcarce, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer

Michael Tung, MD, MBA, Chief Financial Officer

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Webcast Link: Register here

The webcast of the event will be accessible from News & Events page of the vTv website.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv's clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules into different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Caren Begun

TellMed Strategies

201-396-8551

caren.begun@tmstrat.com