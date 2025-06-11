Meltwater and 8x8 partner to elevate customer support through social intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, today announces a partnership with 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) through the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem , empowering businesses to connect with customers through social media more efficiently, enhance service operations, and deliver superior customer experiences.

8x8® is the industry's most integrated platform provider for CX, which combines Contact Center, Unified Communication and CPaaS solutions, and supports enterprise organizations around the world with its suite of CX solutions. With Meltwater’s social insights available directly within 8x8 Contact Center™, 8x8 customers can now utilize social media as a customer care and engagement channel. Social media is a critical channel for customer engagement, but many contact centers lack the necessary tools to monitor and analyze the vast volume of customer interactions happening online. This new solution with 8x8 addresses this gap, equipping teams with the tools needed to make sense of the ever-growing mountain of social data.

By leveraging Meltwater’s industry leading dataset, which processes more than 1 billion pieces of content daily and transforms them into actionable insights, teams can respond to inquiries faster, identify emerging risks, and extend their reach to underserved audiences, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Advanced and configurable filtering: Use advanced keyword filtering to surface the most relevant and actionable social media conversations – such as @mentions and direct messages – and seamlessly route them to existing 8x8 Contact Center agent queues, just like any other channel.

Use advanced keyword filtering to surface the most relevant and actionable social media conversations – such as @mentions and direct messages – and seamlessly route them to existing 8x8 Contact Center agent queues, just like any other channel. Elevated customer experience across social channels: Enable faster, personalized responses and consistent engagement across platforms.

Enable faster, personalized responses and consistent engagement across platforms. Streamlined agent workflows: Unify social and support channels to reduce app switching and improve resolution times.

Unify social and support channels to reduce app switching and improve resolution times. Boosted brand reputation and loyalty: Identify negative sentiment early, respond quickly, and amplify praise to elevate customer experience and strengthen customer trust.

“Today’s customers expect fast personalized responses, especially on social media. When mentions go unanswered or replies are delayed, it doesn’t just mean missed opportunities, it can erode trust and damage brand reputation,” said Doug Balut, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships at Meltwater. “This partnership brings together two industry leaders to empower brands with real-time insights they need to understand customer sentiment, anticipate issues, and respond with agility to improve the customer experience.”

“Social media has become a vital channel for customer engagement, yet many contact centers still struggle to support it effectively,” said Victor Belfor, Global Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8, Inc. “We chose to partner with Meltwater because we believe it’s one of the most powerful social listening platforms in the market. Together, we’re helping organizations stay connected with their customers by delivering best-in-class technology from a single, trusted provider.”

The integration between 8x8 and Meltwater reflects the core strength of the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem: delivering powerful, proven technologies without compromising the simplicity and reliability of a single-source solution. Joint customers benefit from a seamless, deeply integrated experience that feels native to the 8x8 platform, while still gaining access to cutting-edge capabilities helping businesses streamline operations, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), and avoid the pitfalls of fragmented tech stacks.

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with solutions that span media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content daily and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com .