Supply Chain Innovators Honored in 4th Annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced the featured award winners in the 4th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The approximate global supply chain market size is valued at $15.8B with an expected CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027. Perhaps more than any other sector, the logistics industry is facing constantly evolving challenges including disruption, demand volatility, margin compression as costs rise, and overall economic uncertainty. Risk management through technological innovation is a key factor in ensuring ongoing competitive and efficient supply chains. Evolving supply chain market dynamics include multi-vendor sourcing strategies, relocating manufacturing, and the adoption of advanced technology like AI.

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Maybe more than anything else, at the heart of the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, is our mission to celebrate innovations that push the boundaries of supply chain technology. By driving meaningful progress in logistics, inventory management and operational efficiency, not only do we accelerate success for end-consumers across the SupplyTech ecosystem, but we also inspire future progress,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “This year’s class of featured winners live up to this aspiration through creativity, hard work, and ingenuity as they are creating a smarter, more connected future for the supply chain industry. From startups to established companies, our featured winners demonstrate exceptional leadership and a commitment to progress in logistics technology.”

The 2025 Featured SupplyTech Breakthrough winners include:

Demand Planning & Forecasting

Demand Forecasting Solution of the Year: Impact Analytics

Demand Forecasting Innovation of the Year: Manhattan Associates

Digital Freight Shipping

Overall Digital Freight Shipping Solution of the Year: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

Data and Analytics

Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Sifted

Overall Analytics Solution of the Year: Jungheinrich AG

Overall Data Solution of the Year: Bluspark

eCommerce Logistics

eCommerce Innovation of the Year: Salsify

Overall eCommerce Solution Provider of the Year: ReverseLogix

Inventory Management

Inventory Management Platform of the Year: GAINS

IoT, Sensors and Asset Tracking

Asset Tracking Software of the Year: LocatorX

Last Mile & Delivery

Last Mile Platform of the Year: ORTEC

Last Mile Innovation of the Year: Better Trucks

Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year: Burq

Transportation & Fleet Management

Fleet Management Company of the Year: Optimal Dynamics

Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)

AIDC Company of the Year: TEKLYNX

Warehousing

Warehouse Technology Company of the Year: Mountain Leverage

Supply Chain Visibility (SCV)

SCV Platform of the Year: Deposco

SCV Innovation of the Year: Surgere

SCV Solution Provider of the Year: Loftware

Sourcing & Procurement

Sourcing Solution of the Year: Supplier.io

Sourcing and Procurement Company of the Year: Bamboo Rose

Material Handling

Material Handling Solution of the Year: Vaux, ArcBest

Material Handling Innovation of the Year: iWAREHOUSE® ObjectSense Detection & Notification System, The Raymond Corporation

Robotics

Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Solution of the Year: Yale Relay™, Yale Lift Truck Technologies

Logistics

3PL Platform of the Year: Enveyo

3PL Innovation of the Year: Total Quality Logistics

3PL Company of the Year: Echo Global Logistics

Overall Logistics Solution Provider of the Year: GoBolt

Supply Chain Risk Management

Risk Management Solution of the Year: Sayari

Artificial Intelligence

AI-based SupplyTech Solution of the Year: Optimal Dynamics

Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award: Crisp

AI-based SupplyTech Solution Provider of the Year: Plus

Industry Leadership

Overall SupplyTech Innovation of the Year: Voxel

Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year: EPG ONE, EPG

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

SupplyTech Breakthrough

bryan@supplytechbreakthrough.com

949.529.4120