Filevine Unveils the Next-Generation MedChron by Filevine, the Industry’s Most Accurate AI-Based Medical Record Classification Tool

Salt Lake City, UT, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filevine , the premier legal work platform empowering legal teams to manage cases, documents, contracts, and analytics in one secure, connected environment, today launched the enhanced MedChron by Filevine , a solution designed to automate the creation of medical chronologies and summaries for attorneys handling complex medical and injury cases.

With newly built-to-purpose user interface and processing added to MedChron, Filevine leverages its proprietary AI technology to streamline a process that has traditionally required 15 to 20 hours of manual effort for each complex case. By transforming how legal teams handle voluminous medical records, MedChron helps firms deliver stronger legal strategies, faster case resolutions, and greater efficiency.

“In the legal world, entire teams are dedicated to a time-consuming process: collecting, sorting, and categorizing documents, especially medical records. Professionals spend countless hours reviewing these records, summarizing them, and building medical chronologies that are critical for case strategy and litigation.” Said Ryan Anderson, Founder and CEO of Filevine. “This is more than automation, it's a transformation of how legal teams manage and extract insight from medical records. MedChron by Filevine delivers speed, accuracy, and peace of mind letting your team focus on strategy, not sorting.”

Key Enhancements to MedChron by Filevine include:

Embedded in Filevine : Filevine’s native integration allows users to generate accurate medical summaries and chronologies without risky uploads to experimental outside tools. Unlike other solutions that rely on generic AI without case context, MedChron delivers secure, case specific insights, saving time and avoiding costly errors.

: Filevine’s native integration allows users to generate accurate medical summaries and chronologies without risky uploads to experimental outside tools. Unlike other solutions that rely on generic AI without case context, MedChron delivers secure, case specific insights, saving time and avoiding costly errors. Contextual Intelligence : Proprietary AI models specifically geared for legal use produce accurate, concise medical summaries and chronologies from complex records—including PDFs, notes, and images. The tool automatically identifies and sorts medical records into chronologies, saving time and cutting through the noise.

: Proprietary AI models specifically geared for legal use produce accurate, concise medical summaries and chronologies from complex records—including PDFs, notes, and images. The tool automatically identifies and sorts medical records into chronologies, saving time and cutting through the noise. Interactive Review Tools : Hyperlinked summaries, interactive filters, and a keyword index make navigating complex medical records intuitive and precise.

: Hyperlinked summaries, interactive filters, and a keyword index make navigating complex medical records intuitive and precise. Secure and Compliant : Built with robust HIPAA and HITECH compliance, ensuring data protection and privacy.

: Built with robust HIPAA and HITECH compliance, ensuring data protection and privacy. Flexible Access Options: Available as a free feature for Filevine customers with Filevine AI, as an add-on for those without AI, and with a free trial option for non-Filevine users.

MedChron is available to a wide range of legal professionals. Filevine customers with FilevineAI will have MedChron automatically enabled, complete with a guided learning experience to help teams get started quickly. Customers not yet on FilevineAI can upgrade and gain access to MedChron at no additional cost. For those new to Filevine, now is the time to experience the speed and accuracy of the industry’s most advanced AI-driven medical chronology solution. A single-use free trial is available, allowing users to process their first 1,000 pages of medical records at no cost.

Purpose-built to serve legal professionals across multiple practice areas, MedChron helps establish clear timelines of injuries, treatments, and outcomes in personal injury cases. For medical malpractice cases, MedChron identifies medical errors and deviations from the standards of care. Legal teams handling workers’ compensation cases can track work-related injuries and recovery progression efficiently. Additionally, MedChron supports product liability and disability claims by demonstrating causation and impact on clients’ lives with clarity and precision.

“Legal professionals today need tools that not only save time but also enhance accuracy and strategic insight,” added Anderson. “MedChron delivers this with a seamless, secure, and scalable solution, empowering attorneys to deliver better outcomes for their clients.”

“[Filevine’s] med chron tech is the best in the business,” said Matthieu Parenteau, Sweeney Merrigan. “I’ve seen 5-7 different companies try to do it and they can’t match Parrot.” Parrot was recently acquired by Filevine and is now known as MedChron by Filevine.

The next-generation MedChron by Filevine will be available free to all existing Filevine AI users and included with all new Filevine AI purchases by existing Filevine customers. For more information on MedChron by Filevine, visit https://www.filevine.com/features/medical-chronologies/ .

