Centrical Wins Workforce Innovation of the Year at the 2025 CCW Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrical , the leading AI Performance Experience Platform for frontline teams, was named Workforce Innovation of the Year at the 2025 CCW Excellence Awards. The prestigious awards recognize the most innovative companies and executives in the contact center industry.

Centrical’s solution was selected for its groundbreaking approach to improving frontline performance through AI coaching, real-time performance management, targeted microlearning, and voice of the employee—unified into a single, seamless experience for frontline employees and their managers.

“At a pivotal moment when Agentic AI is becoming embedded across every function and workflow, we’re entering a new era of human–AI collaboration—one that’s redefining roles, performance metrics, and managerial responsibilities,” said Gal Rimon, founder and CEO of Centrical. “We’re proud to help leading brands empower their human and AI frontline teams to thrive in this evolving landscape. Winning Workforce Innovation of the Year is a testament to the impact our platform is making on contact centers and frontline operations worldwide.”

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the industry’s premier event for contact center and customer experience professionals, bringing together top innovators and practitioners from around the world. This year’s Workforce Innovation category featured a strong field of finalists, including Calabrio, Cresta, Pathstream, ShyftOff, and USU.

Centrical puts employees at the center, empowering frontline agents to own their performance, access personalized guidance, and grow on the job, all while equipping managers with AI-powered insights and coaching tools to drive results at scale.

CCW’s recognition reflects Centrical’s significant impact on its customers, demonstrated through:

A 4-second reduction in average handle time (AHT) at a global bank, projected to save over $2 million annually.

A 50% reduction in new hire training time for Teleperformance’s Samsung Benelux program, saving €110,000 and boosting agent productivity.

A unified workforce transformation at a global hotel chain, which reduced CSAT score variation across sites by 80%, improving both customer experience and internal alignment.



The winners were announced at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala on June 10, 2025, during Customer Contact Week at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

About Centrical

Centrical, the AI Performance Experience Platform, empowers best-in-class customer experiences for the world’s leading brands by building highly engaged and productive frontline teams. The platform personalizes the employee experience, guiding individual success and growth through AI-driven performance, coaching and quality management, personalized microlearning, and voice of the employee—all wrapped in industry-leading gamification to make the experience both fun and rewarding. In addition, Centrical’s conversational AI Assistant empowers frontline managers to develop their teams through more effective and efficient coaching.

In 2024, Centrical was recognized as a leader by Frost & Sullivan in their Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Radar™, validating its innovative approach to employee performance and engagement.

Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London, and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Teleperformance, DHL, Synchrony Financial, and more.

For more information about Centrical, please visit www.centrical.com.