Quantic X-Microwave Enhances Modular RF Solutions with Altum RF Components

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantic X-Microwave®, a business of Quantic Electronics® (“Quantic”) and leading provider of modular RF and microwave solutions, today announced the addition of Altum RF components to its extensive portfolio. Altum RF’s high-performance amplifier products are now available as X-MWblocks®, offering customers a seamless and efficient solution for their design, evaluation, prototyping and production needs.

This expansion enhances Quantic -Microwave’s existing product offerings and provides customers with access to Altum RF’s cutting-edge amplifier technology in a modular format, allowing for rapid assembly of RF and microwave systems, reducing design cycles and time-to-market.

Altum RF is excited to partner with Quantic X-Microwave for this first set of Altum RF amplifier products in the X-MWblocks® format. These compact modules will make prototyping easier for customers and allow customers to purchase individual blocks for quick and easy evaluation of Altum RF’s products. The first set of Altum RF products to be offered in X-MWblocks include the ARF1200Q2, ARF1201Q2, ARF1202Q2, ARF1203Q2, and ARF1205Q2, a family of low-noise and driver amplifiers covering various frequency bands ranging from 13 to 43.5 GHz, with noise figures as low as 1.6 dB. Additional Altum RF products will be offered in X-MWblocks from Quantic X-Microwave in the coming months.

Quantic X-Microwave’s revolutionary approach to RF and microwave design enables engineers to rapidly design, test, prototype and produce high-performance systems while minimizing design risk and accelerating time to market. Quantic X-Microwave offers a product catalog of over 6,000 RF components, allowing for rapid configuration of RF modules and integrated assemblies and subassemblies.

Browse Altum RF’s products at Quantic X-Microwave: https://catalog.quanticxmw.com/Category/altum-rf

Altum RF and Quantic X-Microwave will showcase their collaboration at the upcoming International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in San Francisco, June 17-19, in both the Quantic booth #1251 and Altum RF booth #966.

About Altum RF

Established by leading experts in the RF/microwave industry, Altum RF designs high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications. We work closely with our customers and partners to ensure superior technical support and customer service. With the help of our exceptional global partners, we can significantly shorten product development cycles by managing the entire supply chain from design to packaging, testing and qualification.

Altum RF develops a broad range of products for commercial and industrial applications, with strategic roadmaps to rapidly expand our product portfolio. Our engineers use decades of modeling expertise and system applications knowledge to define the right products for the most challenging requirements. Using proven technologies like GaAs or GaN, we are able to deliver optimal products in terms of RF performance, level of integration and cost. Whether your project is for Telecom, 5G, 6G, Satcom, RADAR Sensors, Test & Measurement, Aerospace & Defense or Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) applications, discover Altum RF as your next RF semiconductor partner. For more information, visit www.altumrf.com

About Quantic X-Microwave

Quantic X-Microwave delivers industry-leading performance through advanced RF & Microwave solutions for the most demanding industries – from aerospace and defense to quantum computing to wireless infrastructure and radar. Compounding the value of X-MW’s unrivalled domain expertise, our unique modular design system gets you to market faster than ever. And now as a Quantic company, we’re part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. For more information, visit www.quanticxmw.com.