Non-Profit Housing Provider Launches Community Bond to Bring 52 New Affordable and Supportive Homes to Brampton, Ontario

BRAMPTON, Ontario, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Services and Housing in the Province (SHIP), a non-profit that champions the fundamental right to housing, is raising $4 million through community bonds to help bring 52 new affordable and supportive housing units to Downtown Brampton, Ontario. This innovative project is not only poised to address the critical housing crisis but also to generate significant annual savings of up to $7.7 million for the City of Brampton by reducing hospitalization and shelter usage, demonstrating a powerful model of social impact and fiscal responsibility.

SHIP currently manages 1,200+ rent supplement units and owns/operates 11 multi-unit apartment buildings. The new development will contribute to its 10-year growth strategy that focuses on increasing the region’s supply of supportive housing.

SHIP is calling upon supporters to invest in its community bond offering to address the deepening housing crisis in the Peel Region. Community bonds are a proven social finance tool that provides an opportunity to individuals, foundations, and organizations to invest in impactful objectives while earning a financial return.

“We are in a housing emergency that requires creative solutions,” shares Thomas DiCarlo, Acting CEO of SHIP. “Community bonds allow people across Canada to invest in real change that reduces strain on public systems, while also earning a financial return in the process.”

With minimum investments starting as low as $1,000 and interest rates of up to 4.5%, the bonds are designed to appeal to a broad range of community-minded investors who are eager to support Canadian projects.

Located at 273 Main Street North, Brampton, the project comes at a critical point for the Peel Region. With a population of 1.5 million projected to reach 2.2 million by 2051, the region currently has only 7,600 dedicated affordable housing units. Shelters are operating at 300% capacity, and some residents wait over 21 years for subsidized housing.

Financing raised through SHIP Community Bonds will enable the non-profit to create stable, affordable housing for individuals facing mental health challenges and housing insecurity. Rents will range from $390 to $950 per month, with 11 units built to be barrier-free and fully accessible.

With a strong track record in delivering evidence-based, person-centered support services, SHIP is well positioned to meet the diverse needs of vulnerable populations through this project.

SHIP’s community bond offering will be administered by Tapestry Community Capital , who has successfully consulted issuers in raising over $130M in community bonds from over 4,000 investors.

Investors can learn more about the SHIP Community Bond and explore investment opportunities by visiting: https://shipshey.ca/invest/

About SHIP:

Service and Housing In the Province (SHIP) has championed the fundamental right of housing for over 30 years. We work to support those with mental health and addiction challenges to increase their quality of life and live to their full potential through safe, affordable and supportive community based housing and services.

