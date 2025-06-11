DAVIDsTEA Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings

MONTREAL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSX-Venture: DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, announced today that its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 will be released before markets open on June 17, 2025. The Company will host a webcast same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Details of the webcast

Via the internet at: www.davidstea.com, in the "investor" section, or at:

https://www.gowebcasting.com/14086

An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

