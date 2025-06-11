JFB Construction Holdings Commences Construction on Multi-Million-Dollar Residence and Equestrian Estate in Wellington, Fla.

Lantana, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a real estate development and construction company focused on hospitality, commercial, industrial and residential property development, announces that it has commenced construction on a custom-build, multi-million-dollar residence and equestrian estate in Wellington, Florida.

“Owning an equestrian estate home in the established community of Wellington, Florida is truly a unique experience,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. “Wellington is globally recognized as the premier horse sports destination in the world. The 17,000 square foot home is situated on a five-acre estate. It is a single-family house with an attached guest house, a six-stall barn with a detached utility garage and a full riding arena.

“This custom estate with state-of-the-art equestrian facilities is part of the high-end residential construction segment of JFB and was included as part of our previous announcement of $69.5 million in new contracts to date for 2025. Our residential construction segment focuses on custom home builds primarily in the South Florida region. In 2025, we have focused more on growth of this segment to continue to diversify our service offerings. Our relationships with architects, engineers and designers create opportunities for our participation in these projects, and we will continue to foster these relationships to continue growth in this segment,” concluded Mr. Basile.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building Multifamily communities, Shopping Centers, National Franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB’s reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.

JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through 100% referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.

