IperionX Secures First U.S. Army Task Order Under US$99 Million SBIR Phase III Contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that it has received the first task order, valued at US$1.3 million, from the U.S. Army under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The task order facilitates the production and delivery of titanium parts for U.S. Army ground vehicle programs. All technical specifications, performance requirements, and delivery schedules are governed under the U.S Controlled Unclassified Information Program (Executive Order 13556), ensuring protection of sensitive defense information.

The U.S. Army task order will be fulfilled at IperionX’s Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia, using proprietary titanium production and advanced forging processes. Manufacturing these critical titanium components in America strengthens supply-chain resilience and reduces reliance on foreign titanium sources, while creating high-value manufacturing jobs in the United States.

The project is the first of further task orders expected under the US$99 million SBIR Phase III contract, which enables any DoD and U.S. Government agency to support production capabilities to procure titanium parts and materials directly from IperionX.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, IperionX CEO said:

“Securing this first U.S. Army task order is a decisive step toward reshoring the nation’s titanium supply chain. It marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with the Department of Defense that will deliver mission-critical titanium parts and strengthen America’s advanced-materials leadership. We look forward to rapidly scaling with additional task orders under our US$99 million contract.”

About IperionX

IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company – using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions.

Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon minerals sands in the United States.

IperionX’s titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, automotive and additive manufacturing.

