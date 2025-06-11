High Wire Networks Featured in Forbes Article Highlighting the Evolving Role of AI in Cybersecurity

BATAVIA, Ill., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce its prominent feature in a new Forbes article titled, “Will AI Replace Cybersecurity? Not Quite—But It’s Rewriting The Rules,” which explores the rapidly shifting landscape of cyber defense, where artificial intelligence is not just reshaping the industry, but also the tactics of its adversaries.

In the feature, High Wire COO and cybersecurity veteran Ed Vasko offers expert insight into the rising phenomenon of “AI vs. AI cyberwarfare,” where cybercriminals deploy generative AI and autonomous tools to carry out complex, large-scale attacks. Vasko underscores that today’s digital threats are no longer confined to human hackers, they’re increasingly orchestrated by malicious AI.

“The cyber war has shifted,” stated Vasko. “It no longer wages between hackers and IT departments. It's now AI versus AI.”

The article also explores how bad actors are leveraging AI co-pilots, deepfakes, and algorithmic manipulation to conduct everything from corporate sabotage to market disruption, painting a vivid picture of the escalating threat environment businesses now face.

In response, High Wire continues to lead the way in deploying AI-augmented cyber defense systems that detect and neutralize attacks before they cause damage. The Company’s advanced platforms represent a shift from reactive security to hyperautomated, proactive protection, empowering clients to stay ahead of increasingly intelligent threats.

“We are honored to be featured in Forbes as part of this critical conversation,” said Mark Porter, CEO of High Wire Networks. “This spotlight reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, AI-driven security solutions that safeguard our clients in a world where the rules of engagement are constantly being rewritten.”

The full article is available now on Forbes.com: Will AI Replace Cybersecurity? Not Quite—But It’s Rewriting The Rules

Porter was also recently interviewed for the Nano Cap Podcast about High Wire and the Company’s solutions. The full podcast interview is available on podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies.

The company’s Overwatch by High Wire Networks™ platform offers a range of subscription services for threat prevention, detection, and response, meeting the security and compliance requirements of organizations large and small. The company’s IT enablement services provide the foundation for growing its higher-margin Overwatch business.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward- looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

