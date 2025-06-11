AppFolio Unveils AI Agents to Transform Performance in Real Estate

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, announced its latest innovations at NAA Apartmentalize 2025, including the next evolution of AppFolio Realm-X – its embedded generative AI – through the introduction of Realm-X Performers, designed to automate complex workflows through advanced agentic operations.

According to the 2025 AppFolio Property Management Benchmark Report , the number one concern property managers face is maintaining high occupancy rates. Traditional property management systems were built to manage tasks rather than delivering outcomes, preventing operators from unlocking sustainable growth and creating value for all the stakeholders they serve. Realm-X Performers are an important step in closing this performance gap.

Meet the New Performers

Realm-X Leasing Performer further automates the leasing process by responding to property inquiries from potential residents, managing prospect contact information, scheduling showings, and surfacing important details to property managers before showings.

Realm-X Maintenance Performer self-sufficiently diagnoses and prioritizes resident maintenance requests with the ability to detect issues via image, create work orders, and log summaries.





These Performers will be integrated into Realm-X Flows, AppFolio’s workflow automation engine designed to standardize processes and increase the speed, effectiveness, and consistency of operations. Agentic operations are being developed and embedded throughout all aspects of AppFolio Realm, the company’s AI-native product suite.

“The introduction of Realm-X Performers is a transformative shift,” said Kyle Triplett, SVP of Product at AppFolio. “These new AI agents are enhancing the productivity and performance gains our customers have already experienced with Realm-X. By enabling more proactive actions, we're helping our customers move beyond traditional task-based property management and focus on delivering outcomes. This is more than just an upgrade – it's about reshaping how property managers operate, empowering them to unlock real performance for their business.”

Realm-X Helps Customers Manage Less, Perform More

Since its launch last year, Realm-X has been delivering tangible performance outcomes* for AppFolio customers.

Users of Realm-X report saving an average of 10 hours weekly on tasks on their to-do lists.

Resident communications written with the help of Realm-X Messages save users an average of 26 seconds per message.

Realm-X Flows achieves a 73% higher lead-to-showing conversion rate compared to those not using Flows.





A Transformed Resident Experience Is Underway

The launch of Realm-X Performers offers a glimpse into what lies ahead for the industry, a future where real performance is possible and value is created for everyone in the real estate ecosystem. AppFolio continues to launch innovations that redefine how property managers and renters connect throughout the entire resident journey, such as AppFolio’s recently unveiled next-generation resident interface FolioSpace™ and valuable resident services provided in partnership with Second Nature, now part of the AppFolio Stack™ partner ecosystem .

To learn more about AppFolio at NAA Apartmentalize in Las Vegas, visit its conference website or the AppFolio booth (#915) from June 11-13, 2025. This October at FUTURE: The Real Estate Conference by AppFolio , AppFolio will continue to unveil innovations that make choosing, living in, investing in, owning, and managing communities feel more magical and effortless.

*Surveys of Realm-X users in September 2024, October 2024, and February 2025.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

