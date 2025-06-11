Ivo breakthrough AI turns mountains of legal contracts into actionable business intelligence

San Francisco, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal teams have long relied on contract lifecycle management systems (CLM) tools to store agreements – but when it comes to extracting insights, they’ve been left digging through reams of documents manually. Ivo, the world's leading generative AI-powered contract review solution, announced today the launch of a new suite of products designed to take an AI-native approach to reinventing CLMs.

The first is Repository, which allows users to build dashboards of their contracts with custom AI-populated columns, surfacing key business and legal insights in minutes. Repository uses Ivo’s proprietary AI Repository Engine (AiRE) to (a) automatically cluster related documents such as amendments to an underlying master agreement; and (b) calculate and display the degree to which agreements deviate from standard template positions.

The second is Assistant; legal and business teams can now query tens of thousands of contracts using natural language and receive accurate, comprehensive answers regardless of where those files are stored. With AiRE, Assistant is capable of answering complex questions like “Which of my customer contracts have bespoke data security requirements?” which require true intelligence and a knowledge of how and to what extent contracts deviate from standard positions.

“CLMs were supposed to solve the problem of extracting true intelligence from contracts, but have overpromised and underdelivered,” said Min-Kyu Jung, Co-founder and CEO of Ivo. “We’re solving the knowledge problem. Legal teams don’t need another static system of record. They need intelligence at their fingertips — contextual, instant, and deeply reliable.”

Unlike traditional CLM systems that require painstaking tagging, rigid templates, or months-long implementations, Repository and Assistant connect directly to platforms like Google Drive, SharePoint, and even on-premise systems. In addition, Ivo Assistant will work with Ivo’s Microsoft Word add-in tool, automatically surfacing recommendations during contract negotiations based on historically negotiated contracts.

Since its Series A funding round earlier this year, Ivo has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted AI solutions for contract review, helping over 200 legal teams — including those at Canva, Quora, and Eventbrite – cut review time by up to 75% without compromising accuracy. With the launch of Repository and Assistant, Ivo moves beyond contract review into a broader category it calls AI contract intelligence — built not to replace CLMs, but to render them unnecessary.

Repository and Assistant are already in use in early access by Ivo customers. The platform is built to support enterprise-scale portfolios – including tens of thousands of contracts — without manual uploads or tagging. Beyond legal teams, Repository and Assistant are designed for use across procurement, sales, and operations — any function that touches contracts but lacks the time or tools to navigate them. Combined with Repository and Assistant, the platform transforms contracts from passive records into strategic levers for better decision-making.

“What used to take hours of combing through contracts can now happen in a single sentence,” added Min-Kyu Jung. “This isn’t just faster. It’s foundationally smarter.”

Ivo is part of a growing shift in enterprise software from systems of record to systems of understanding. As legal and business leaders face growing complexity and contract volumes, the need for visibility, precision, and speed has never been greater. With Repository and Assistant, Ivo is setting a new standard of real-time intelligence — one where every agreement becomes instantly searchable, every risk is visible, and every contract becomes a strategic asset. In a world where every contract holds value, Ivo is finally building the infrastructure to unlock it.

About Ivo

Ivo is on a mission to reduce the time, effort and cost spent on contracts. Ivo was founded out of a belief that contracts are foundational to commerce. The founders saw first hand how contract review was slowing down mission-critical projects, and decided to do something about it.



Founded in New Zealand and now headquartered in San Francisco, Ivo powers the world's most comprehensive and accurate AI Contract Review platform, designed to help legal and business teams accelerate time-to-close and unblock contracts from key business processes.



By using AI to reduce the time, effort, and cost of negotiating contracts, Ivo makes it easier for businesses to work together. For more information please visit https://www.ivo.ai/ or follow via LinkedIn