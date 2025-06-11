HEINEKEN opens global R&D Centre in the Netherlands to lead brewing innovation and next-generation product development

​​

Amsterdam, June 11, 2025 - Today, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander inaugurated the Dr. H.P. Heineken Centre, HEINEKEN’s new 8,800 m² Global Research and Development Centre in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands. Located next to the brewery in Zoeterwoude, the €45 million Centre is a key part of HEINEKEN’s global R&D network and the company’s growth and innovation strategy. Research at the Centre focuses on enhancing brewing techniques and developing legendary new beers and beverages that meet evolving consumer trends. The significant investment in the new R&D Centre underscores HEINEKEN’s status as the pioneering beer company as well as its commitment to continued leadership in the Dutch food technology sector.

Creating traditions through innovation

As drinking occasions diversify, consumers are embracing new flavours, more natural ingredients, and are increasingly opting for low- and no-alcohol choices. With cutting-edge labs, sensory research facilities, packaging development departments and other resources, the Dr. H.P. Heineken Centre will accelerate product development and brewing advances to meet these changing needs. These innovations can include the next evolution of Heineken® 0.0, a new premium lager next to Heineken®, or beyond beer options for entirely new serving occasions.

Through this new Centre, HEINEKEN continues to lead in meeting changing consumer needs and beer innovations, ensuring the creation of drinks with legendary brands and experiences for present and future generations.

Dolf van den Brink, Chairman of the Executive Board/CEO at HEINEKEN: “HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. Innovation is at the heart of who we are. From the creation of our signature A-yeast in the 19th century, to the development of Heineken® 0.0, we boldly explore new ideas to create legendary drinks, brands and experiences to delight consumers and stay ahead. With the opening of the Dr. H.P. Heineken Centre in Zoeterwoude, we are adding a chapter to our pioneering legacy that will shape the future of the category.

As a vital part of our EverGreen Strategy, this Centre enables us to innovate faster and smarter, helping us to create distinctive beers and drinks, improve our brewing processes and reduce our impact on the planet. It brings us closer to our Brew a Better World 2030 goals and is a proud statement of our commitment to the Netherlands.”

Hubert te Braake, Director of Research and Development at HEINEKEN: “This Centre connects our pioneering brewing legacy with the best of modern science. Named after Dr. Henry Pierre Heineken, the first successor of HEINEKEN Founder Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the Centre stands for both scientific excellence and bold thinking. From next-gen fermentation techniques to improved packaging, we are innovating across the full brewing value chain. Every new product developed here aims to become part of tomorrow’s drinking culture, creating new rituals while staying rooted in what makes beer sociable and enjoyable.”

The R&D Centre connects Zoeterwoude with leading global universities

Strategically located near the Delft University of Technology and Europe’s largest brewery, the Centre bridges academic research, brewing expertise, and global market needs. The Centre is home to innovative, cross-disciplinary collaboration between HEINEKEN’s international R&D teams, universities, and suppliers, driving improvements in sustainable brewing and fermentation science.

Professor Jack Pronk, Head of the Department of Biotechnology at Delft University of Technology: “This Centre is not just a facility, it is a launchpad for innovation in sustainable brewing. This long-term commitment to scientific excellence further strengthens HEINEKEN’s position at the forefront of innovative beer research. At TU Delft, we are proud that our researchers and students will contribute to the Centre’s mission.”

Erwin Nijsse, Director-General Business Policy & Innovation, Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs: “We are pleased that HEINEKEN has chosen Zoeterwoude as the location for its new global R&D Centre. HEINEKEN's investment not only underlines the Netherlands’ leading position in the global food technology sector and makes a valuable contribution to our knowledge economy through partnerships with both Dutch and globally leading universities.”

About the Dr. H.P. Heineken Centre

The Centre is named after Dr. Henry Pierre Heineken (1886–1971). As a Doctor of Chemistry, the second-generation brewer developed and implemented quality improvements and innovative, laboratory-fueled ideas. His profound knowledge of chemistry and sharp business acumen positioned Henry Pierre as the first successor to HEINEKEN founder Gerard Adriaan Heineken and his wife, Mary Tindal, in 1914.

Key facts & figures Location: Zoeterwoude, Netherlands (adjacent to the largest brewery in Europe)

Size: 8,800 m²

Investment: €45 million

Staff: around 100 employees, from 12 nationalities

Focus: Brewing innovation, flavour research, fermentation science, AI, packaging, and consumer science

Purpose: Global hub dedicated to R&D in brewing innovation, next-generation product development and sustainability; leads HEINEKEN’s worldwide R&D network including hubs in Mexico, South Africa, and Vietnam.

Facilities: Offices, labs, sensory research, packaging development, supporting global brands such as Heineken®, Desperados, and Amstel.

Sustainability: Built to BENG standards with A++++ energy label, designed for long-term use.

Photos Opening Ceremony

Photos of the opening ceremony will be made available on this website shortly after the opening around 15:00 CET.

