Texas Instruments Foundation Awards $1 Million Grant to North Texas Food Bank to Support Strategic Vision

Dallas, TX, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced today a $1 million grant from the Texas Instruments (TI) Foundation to support the organization’s new five-year strategic initiative, Fulfilling Futures.

The grant will help NTFB work toward the central goal of its strategic plan: meeting at least 80% of the food needs in every ZIP code across its service area over the next five years. While the organization distributed more than 137 million meals last year, gaps remain when viewed at the neighborhood level. The funding will help provide an additional 3 million meals to North Texans facing hunger.

“The generous grant from the TI Foundation is making a real difference for the 774,000 North Texans facing food insecurity,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “This support not only helps us provide nutritious meals to children, older adults, and families in need—it also strengthens our new strategic plan, allowing us to expand our reach and serve even more people in the communities where they live. As a former TI employee, I’m especially proud to see the company’s ongoing commitment to North Texas, both through this critical funding and the many employees who volunteer their time to support our mission.”

The Fulfilling Futures initiative was developed to address this urgent need by expanding NTFB’s reach, closing critical meal gaps, strengthening partnerships, and supporting long-term well-being through a more holistic approach to hunger relief.

“TI has a long-standing commitment to strengthening the communities where our employees live and work, and supporting our neighbors in North Texas is a key part of that,” said Andy Smith, director of TI giving and volunteering and executive director of the TI Foundation. “We want to help address the challenges that matter most to this region, like hunger, because tackling those issues makes our community stronger for everyone. Through this grant and the ongoing efforts of our employee volunteers, we’re proud to stand with the North Texas Food Bank in its vital work.”

TI and the TI Foundation have a longstanding history of supporting hunger relief efforts in North Texas. Since 2018, the TI Foundation has contributed more than $6 million to the North Texas Food Bank, including matching the donations and volunteer time of TI employees and retirees. TI employees are active volunteers and have logged over 2,000 volunteer hours in this same timeframe.

Recent data shows Texas now leads the nation in hunger, surpassing California, with nearly 5.4 million people experiencing food insecurity. About 33% of those are children. More than 1.3 million of those Texans live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, ranking it No. 1 for hunger in Texas and No. 3 among metro areas nationwide.

For more information on the North Texas Food Bank or to get involved through donations, volunteering or hosting a food drive, visit ntfb.org.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachments