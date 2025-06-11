EnWave Signs License Amendment with Procescir S.A. de C.V. to Expand Product Portfolio; Sells Auxiliary REV-related Equipment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it has signed an amendment ( the “Amendment”) to the royalty-bearing license agreement (the “License”) signed with Procescir S.A. de C.V. (“Procescir”) of Mexico. The Amendment adds several additional fruit and vegetable products to the License, allowing Procescir to secure several current commercial opportunities and pursue a broader scope of new projects in the future. EnWave will deliver the 120kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) machine purchased by Procescir to their facility in July 2025. Procescir will immediately begin commercial production of fruit snack products for a well-known American snack brand.

In addition to the Amendment, Procescir signed an Equipment Purchase Agreement (the “EPA”) to acquire auxiliary support equipment for the infeed and outfeed of the 120kW REV™ machine. The transaction amount of the EPA is approximately CA$170k.

About Procescir

Procescir is a vertically integrated agro-industrial company, with farming operations in Northwest Mexico since 1960. They began commercializing frozen vegetables in 2022, when they started production at their newest processing plant in Hermosillo, Sonora. Procescir’s processes comply with the highest standards in Quality and Food Safety, delivering the best products to their customers.

For more information about Procescir, please visit www.procescir.com.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dylan Murray, CPA, CA, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729

E-mail: dmurray@enwave.net

