Project 55 Launches Free Mental Health First Responder Training for Public Use

LADERA RANCH, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project 55, a nonprofit organization focused on improving mental health outcomes in the workplace, is launching its Mental Health First Responder Training —a no-cost, online program designed to help individuals identify and respond to signs of mental distress in others. The training becomes publicly accessible on June 11 at www.project55.org.

The launch comes amid growing concern over access to mental health services in the United States. According to national estimates, nearly 55% of adults with mental illness receive no treatment. In response, Project 55 developed a curriculum that offers structured, evidence-based tools to assist people in providing immediate, informed support—especially in settings where professional care may be delayed or unavailable.

“The question isn’t whether someone you know will face a mental health crisis,” said Justin Goodman, Managing Director of Project 55. “The question is whether you’ll be ready to help when they do. Our goal is to ensure more people can say yes.”

The self-paced training is designed for members of the general public, particularly those without clinical backgrounds. It features a modular format that includes educational content, applied exercises, and contextual case studies.

Program Overview

Core Curriculum Includes:

Foundations of Mental Health: Understanding how factors like sleep, nutrition, and social connection influence well-being.

Recognizing Mental Illness: Identifying early warning signs and understanding diagnostic basics.

Pathways to Care: Guidance on how and when to make professional referrals.



E.A.G.E.R. Communication Framework:

Engage: Initiating conversations with awareness and timing.

Active Listening: Using validated crisis communication skills.

Give Support: Offering grounded, non-clinical help within healthy boundaries.

Empower: Applying problem-solving strategies adapted from cognitive models.

The program also features 14 application modules addressing situations such as grief, job loss, parenting stress, trauma, addiction, and financial hardship. Users can explore these scenarios with practical scripts and decision-making guides, enhancing confidence in real-world encounters.

Though informed by clinical methodologies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Motivational Interviewing, the training does not substitute for licensed care. Instead, it expands the public’s capacity to intervene safely and effectively when needed.

The initial rollout will include distribution through insurance networks, employer channels, and community partnerships. Expansion into educational and healthcare sectors is expected later in the year.

Mental Health First Responder Training is available at no cost at www.project55.org beginning June 11.

