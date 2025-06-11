PadSquad Reports Growth in Instream Video Adoption as Brands Seek Premium Video Ad Solutions

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PadSquad, the leading provider of high-impact digital ad and video experiences for brands and agencies, has reported 128.5% year-over-year growth in client adoption of its instream video solutions, VidStream and VidStream+, from January to May 2025, along with a 49.5% jump in instream video revenue.

The accelerated adoption and revenue PadSquad has achieved come at a time when video has fueled industry-wide programmatic ad spend. According to the IAB , video advertisers are increasingly shifting budgets toward immersive, high-impact video experiences to drive engagement and brand awareness, as the medium has been dominated by consumer engagement.

As a result, brands continue to seek greater payoff from their video investments, and advertisers are leveraging PadSquad’s capabilities across screens (desktop, mobile, CTV) and industry categories: automotive, travel, retail, financial services, and spirits.

“Connected TV and social platforms have become massively successful channels for interactive video campaigns, and for good reason. But this has created a significant opportunity for brands to find success across the open web,” said Lance Wolder, Head of Strategy at PadSquad. ”The open web has become a safe haven for cost-effective video advertising strategies that match the scale and sophistication needed for today’s programmatic buyers looking to drive measurable outcomes. And the video adoption we’re seeing from customers is an incredible illustration of that value.”

Recent PadSquad research supports this opportunity, revealing a compelling market disconnect: while 76% of advertisers run pre-roll programmatically across the open web, only 16% are investing significantly in the open web for their digital advertising, highlighting a substantial gap for brands seeking cost-effective, scalable video solutions.

PadSquad's VidStream and VidStream+ solutions transform existing video assets by combining sight, sound, motion, and interactivity to create all-new ad experiences that drive engagement and action. These ad experiences consistently deliver superior brand outcomes, with clients reporting 190% higher engagement according to PadSquad’s research and 2x higher brand recall and 85% more product interest based on research conducted with Echelon Insights.

For more information about PadSquad’s video capabilities, visit www.padsquad.com.

About PadSquad:

PadSquad is a leading innovator in digital advertising, specializing in interactive and engaging ad experiences across screens. With a focus on high-impact digital and video strategies, PadSquad empowers brands to connect with consumers in meaningful ways through innovative ad formats and cutting-edge technology.

Contact:

Grace McLaughlin

