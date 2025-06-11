CSP MOSFET Market to Reach USD 2.17 Billion by 2032, at CAGR of 7.64% | SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP MOSFET Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The CSP MOSFET Market size was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.17 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.64% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

CSP MOSFET Market Growth Fueled by Demand for Compact and Efficient Power Solutions

The CSP MOSFET market is witnessing a vigorous growth driven by the increasing adoption of compact, energy efficient products in industries such as consumer electronics, electric automotive, and industrial automation. Aided by the trend of miniaturization in smartphones, IoT and wearable devices, CSP MOSFETs provide significant benefits including ultra-low thermal impedance, lower on-resistance and better thermal performance. These MOSFETs are faster switching and offer higher efficiency in EVs, resulting in performance improvements of 5–10%, as demonstrated with Tesla’s use of SiC MOSFETs. Furthermore, the power electronics in renewable energy systems and automation also contribute to market growth. The global EV market is estimated to grow to 30 million units by 2030 - a significant driver of growth for CSP MOSFET.

Asia Pacific Leads CSP MOSFET Market amid Global Shift toward Compact, High-Efficiency Power Solutions

Asia Pacific dominated the CSP MOSFET market with a 34.1% share in 2024 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2032. Growth is stimulated by the expansion of the consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial automation industries, which require small, energy-efficient power devices. It is consistently written that China is still ahead in semiconductor production, innovation and support for EVs.

North America's growth is fueled by advanced technologies, and strong semiconductor base and increasing integration of EV & IOT, the US is the largest market.

In Europe, Germany leads due to industrial automation and EV manufacturing.

Latin America and MEA are emerging markets, with growing industrialization, renewable energy projects, and requirement for reliable power solutions.

OEMs Dominate CSP MOSFET Adoption with Strongest Growth Outlook Through 2032

By Product Type

In 2024, the N-Channel segment accounted for 51.6% of the CSP MOSFET market, owing to its ability to provide superior switching speed, efficiency, and thermal stability which are needed in high power and high speed applications such as power supply circuits, automotive and industrial systems. With its low on-resistance and high voltage capability allows designing compact and energy saving equipment.

From 2025 to 2032, the Dual N-Channel segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, as demand for small and efficient devices in EVs, Renewable Energy and Power Management systems increases even as they are more complex and costly to fabricate.

By Application

In 2024, the Consumer Electronics segment is projected to lead the CSP MOSFET market with a 38.3% share, including smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices, as these devices become smaller and smaller, their power components need to be smaller, yet more efficient with ultra-low on-resistance.

From 2025 to 2032, the Automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, supported by accelerated EV penetration and booming need for improved power electronics in cars, in which CSP MOSFETs will provide the best in class performance, less power losses and a better thermal management into vital systems.

By End Use

OEMs held 81.4% of the CSP MOSFET market share in 2024 and are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2032. This expansion is fueled by growing demand for high-performance, energy-efficient devices in applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial automation. OEMs make substantial extensive use of CSP MOSFETs due to their small footprints, reliability, and performance in line with the trends toward miniaturization and optimization of power management. With EVs, IoT devices, and renewable power systems proliferating, OEMs adopt CSP MOSFETs to embed them in their original equipment.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

ON Semiconductor

Nexperia

ROHM Semiconductor

Vishay Intertechnology

Microchip Technology

Toshiba Corporation

Semikron International

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Infineon Technologies has introduced its first 60V radiation tolerant P-channel MOSFET for LEO space applications, serving the low to medium power domain in satellite applications. The device enhances the availability of N-channel alternatives, and provides compact, high-reliable solutions for next-generation satellite systems.

In May 2025, Nexperia said it has launched 1200V SiC MOSFETs in D2PAK-7 packages which are qualified to AEC-Q101 and have been designed for automotive EV applications, providing superior thermal performance and efficiency. The benefit of using these parts in the application is that the RDS(on) is very low, translating to high power and a substantial system cost savings.

